Kathy Boyette, Audience Development and Retention

Swansea at Strom Thurmond

Midland Valley at Aiken

Airport at North Augusta

South Aiken at Brookland-Cayce

Barnwell at Whale Branch

Fox Creek at Abbeville

Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Blackville-Hilda

Wagener-Salley at North

Williston-Elko at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Last week: 7-2

Overall: 41-14

Kyle Dawson, Sports Reporter

Swansea at Strom Thurmond

Midland Valley at Aiken

Airport at North Augusta

South Aiken at Brookland-Cayce

Barnwell at Whale Branch

Fox Creek at Abbeville

Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Blackville-Hilda

Wagener-Salley at North

Williston-Elko at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Last week: 9-0

Overall: 48-7

Eric Russell, Multimedia Editor

Swansea at Strom Thurmond

Midland Valley at Aiken

Airport at North Augusta

South Aiken at Brookland-Cayce

Barnwell at Whale Branch

Fox Creek at Abbeville

Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Blackville-Hilda

Wagener-Salley at North

Williston-Elko at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Last week: 9-0

Overall: 45-10