Kathy Boyette, Audience Development and Retention
Allendale-Fairfax at Silver Bluff
Aiken at Lakeside
Midland Valley at Academy of Richmond County
Westwood at South Aiken
Strom Thurmond at Emerald
Barnwell at Wade Hampton
Fox Creek at Columbia
Ridge Spring-Monetta at North
Wagener-Salley at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Williston-Elko at Estill
Last Week: 6-2
Overall: 24-6
Kyle Dawson, Sports Reporter
Allendale-Fairfax at Silver Bluff
Aiken at Lakeside
Midland Valley at Academy of Richmond County
Westwood at South Aiken
Strom Thurmond at Emerald
Barnwell at Wade Hampton
Fox Creek at Columbia
Ridge Spring-Monetta at North
Wagener-Salley at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Williston-Elko at Estill
Last Week: 7-1
Overall: 25-5
Eric Russell, Multimedia Editor
Allendale-Fairfax at Silver Bluff
Aiken at Lakeside
Midland Valley at Academy of Richmond County
Westwood at South Aiken
Strom Thurmond at Emerald
Barnwell at Wade Hampton
Fox Creek at Columbia
Ridge Spring-Monetta at North
Wagener-Salley at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Williston-Elko at Estill
Last Week: 6-2
Overall: 21-9