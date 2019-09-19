Kathy Boyette, Audience Development and Retention

Allendale-Fairfax at Silver Bluff

Aiken at Lakeside

Midland Valley at Academy of Richmond County

Westwood at South Aiken

Strom Thurmond at Emerald

Barnwell at Wade Hampton

Fox Creek at Columbia

Ridge Spring-Monetta at North

Wagener-Salley at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Williston-Elko at Estill

Last Week: 6-2

Overall: 24-6

Kyle Dawson, Sports Reporter

Allendale-Fairfax at Silver Bluff

Aiken at Lakeside

Midland Valley at Academy of Richmond County

Westwood at South Aiken

Strom Thurmond at Emerald

Barnwell at Wade Hampton

Fox Creek at Columbia

Ridge Spring-Monetta at North

Wagener-Salley at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Williston-Elko at Estill

Last Week: 7-1

Overall: 25-5

Eric Russell, Multimedia Editor

Allendale-Fairfax at Silver Bluff

Aiken at Lakeside

Midland Valley at Academy of Richmond County

Westwood at South Aiken

Strom Thurmond at Emerald

Barnwell at Wade Hampton

Fox Creek at Columbia

Ridge Spring-Monetta at North

Wagener-Salley at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Williston-Elko at Estill

Last Week: 6-2

Overall: 21-9