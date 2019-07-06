Savannah River Remediation summer intern Jabrieka Thornton has two vastly different interests, but she manages to find ways to tie them together.
A senior computer networking and information systems major at Alcorn State University, Thornton is a dancer and choreographer who finds pleasure in all aspects of the entertainment industry, from singing and dancing to organizing fashion shows. She, however, is also involved in the field of technology, a fascination that stems from her mother’s love for math.
“My mom is a very intuitive and analytical person, and I know I get those characteristics from her,” Thornton said. “She used to manipulate numbers and letters all the time, and I think observing her interests influenced me to be a technical person.”
An intern in SRR’s New Training Technologies Department, Thornton gets the opportunity to test out new virtual simulators and augmented reality systems that are geared toward improving employee training. She says that her work at SRR indulges her interest in technology and helps in her pursuit of entertaining people outside of her professional career.
“Technology is growing everywhere,” Thornton said. “I have the chance to explore and manipulate different systems and software, such as designing and programming effects and graphics, that benefit the entertainment side of things.”
Through her internship at SRR, Thornton hopes to leave with a once-in-a-lifetime experience that she can take back to her home in Jackson, Mississippi. She says that she’s proud of herself for stepping out of her comfort zone and working with new people who are enthusiastic about helping her grow in her field of study. In fact, she already has an idea as to where she wants that growth to lead her.
“I see myself as either a professional software developer or coding expert for a great technology corporation geared to creating and maintaining innovative technology that helps the environment, as well as helps the economy, grow,” Thornton said.
The New Training Technologies Department is dedicated to excelling as a team and making sure everyone plays a part in the things they do, she said.
“Since day one it has all been a new experience for me,” Thornton said. “I’m thankful for the people who have acknowledged my abilities and helped me grow.”
SRR is the liquid waste contractor at SRS for the U.S. Department of Energy. SRR is composed of a team of companies led by AECOM with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins and AECOM N&E Technical Services.