Two area high school football coaches made big steps forward professionally, with announcements coming Wednesday of moves at North Augusta, Williston-Elko and Barnwell high schools.
Former Williston-Elko head football coach and athletic director Derek Youngblood is on his way to Barnwell to take over as athletic director, and former North Augusta assistant coach Richard Bush is heading to Williston-Elko to take Youngblood's old positions.
Younblood graduated from Williston-Elko in 1999 and has spent the last 12 years coaching there, first as an assistant under current Barnwell coach Dwayne Garrick and then as the Blue Devils' head coach for the last six years. Under his watch, Williston-Elko went 44-26 overall and 30-8 in region play with three league titles.
"I think any time that you get back home and hold those types of positions, I think that it's special," he said. "There was never one day where I came home and said to myself, 'I really wish I wasn't doing this.' To be honest with you, I never felt a sense of being overwhelmed. I was just always very grateful, very thankful. I've been at Williston for 12 years. Williston has been really, really good to my family. I'm very thankful for my 12 years."
During that stretch he also came to really enjoy his role as athletic director.
"It was something that, when I first got started, I really didn't know if I was gonna like it because I've always just been a ball coach," he said. "But I think that as I've grown and as I've gotten older, I've really enjoyed the AD part of it. I've really enjoyed the idea of and being able to coach coaches."
One of those coaches is Garrick, with whom he won a state championship a decade ago at Williston-Elko. Youngblood said the situation at Barnwell probably couldn't be more perfect considering the number of good relationships he already has there, like with Garrick and assistant principal Michael Beasley, a former coach and athletic director at Blackville-Hilda.
"I don't think it's any secret to anybody who's been around me or been around us that the relationship that me and Coach Garrick have is very strong," he said. "It's very unique, just because of the amount of time that we've spent together working, and the amount of time we've spent together both personally and professionally for the last six years. We bounce stuff off of each other all the time, and to be able to have that resource now in the same building was important to me."
All parties have known of Youngblood's move for more than a month but held off on making any announcements while dealing with concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made Wednesday morning, along with the news of Bush's move to Williston-Elko.
"I'm excited. When you look at jobs in the area, this is one of the best ones," he said. "It's a school that has a lot of tradition, athletically and academically. They do a lot of good things. When you're looking to be a head coach, you always look at certain jobs and this is one that you always keep your eye on because of that tradition, the community support and the athletes they have in the school. I'm excited to get started."
Bush, who graduated from North Augusta in 2003 and played football at Newberry College, has spent the last six years with the Yellow Jackets under Brian Thomas and had a previous stint on Dan Pippin's coaching staff with stops at Richmond County and Lexington in between.
"I've been lucky enough to coach under a lot of successful coaches, a lot of great guys that have taught me a lot of the ropes of being a head coach, from North Augusta to every stop that I've had," he said. "When you have aspirations to be a head coach, you always try to learn something each and every day. I was able to learn a lot from Coach Thomas, Josh Stepp, Coach Pippin, Chris Hughes at Richmond Academy. They taught me a lot on how to run a program and run a successful program. I'm looking forward to bringing that to Williston-Elko."
Those aren't schools that show up on Williston-Elko's schedule, but Bush is familiar with Blue Devils football. The schools met this past fall at the Aiken County Scrimmage, and he's coached Williston-Elko players at Border Bowl. He knows the caliber – and quantity – of athletes there, and he knows they've been taught for years to play the right way.
On the field, Bush wants to run a spread offense out of multiple formations and play physical up front to establish a strong run game. Defensively, he wants an attacking group that controls the game and dictates what the opposing offense will do.
The football side of things, of course, is only a small part of the job. The athletic director position is a new move into administration, and Bush is ready to take that leap.
"It's a big step, but it's something I've always had aspirations of doing – being in charge of an athletic program, also," he said. "Williston-Elko's tradition in athletics, it's a good spot to get started. I'm looking to continue the athletic and academic success that they've had at the school."
Youngblood will focus his attention on doing the same at Barnwell. He's taken what he's learned working from other head coaches and meshed some of those principles together to build meaningful relationships with coaches.
"I want to coach those coaches. I want to give them everything they need to be successful, and also to provide an experience athletically for student-athletes that they're gonna remember for the rest of their life," he said. "That's really what I want to do. Whether it's Williston or Barnwell, when that kid graduates I want them to be able to look back and say, 'You know, I really enjoyed my athletic experience.' To be able to play a small role in that is what I want to be able to do."