NORTH AUGUSTA 69, CRESTWOOD 49
NORTH AUGUSTA — A smile crept onto Tony Harrell's face as he said that he and his players "had a good talk" at halftime of Wednesday's Class AAAA playoff opener between North Augusta and Crestwood.
The Yellow Jackets, Region 5-AAAA champions and a No. 1 seed, were feeling a little bit of a region title hangover – and Crestwood wasn't making anything easier. The Knights, an at-large selection into the postseason, played a physical brand of basketball and made North Augusta work.
That good talk produced good results. A big run bridging the second and third quarters turned a five-point lead into 19, and North Augusta cruised from there to a 69-49 win to advance to the second round. The Jackets will host North Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
"We were giving up too many open looks," said Harrell of that halftime chat. "We weren't getting to our rotations in our press. We were giving up layups and open 3s. We changed our press just a little bit in the third quarter, a little different look than what we gave them in the first half. It presented some problems for them."
Harrell was pleased with the win, despite a sloppy first half as Crestwood was within three points after one quarter and then within five in the second before North Augusta's 5-0 run. The Jackets led 37-27 at the break, and they added to it from there.
Omarion Byrd drilled six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, all-state selection Colin Rodrigues had 21 and Jordan Wilburn added 13 for the Jackets (17-10).
"The way they were playing their full-court defense, I knew once we broke the pressure either we'd attack the basket for a layup or we'd spot up for the 3," Harrell said. "We did a good job of mixing in – Jordan Wilburn was huge tonight. I don't have the stats in front of me, how many rebounds he had, but I know it was over 15. The kid played a really good ballgame.
"Byrd shot the ball well. Colin had a couple of spectacular finishes there in the fourth quarter to get the crowd into it. I'm just pleased. We'll go back to work tomorrow and get better for Saturday."
Rodrigues punctuated the win with a couple of big dunks – one off a lob from Myles Cooper, then a one-hander a few seconds left after a Crestwood turnover.
North Augusta held Crestwood scoreless for the first 6 minutes of the second quarter. The Knights closed with a flurry, scoring 11 points over the next 2 minutes, but they weren't getting the stops they needed to cut into the deficit.
Cooper gave Crestwood lots of problems with his speed, but he had to leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.