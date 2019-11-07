USC Aiken women's basketball coach Mark Miller feels that his team is closer now to his vision for the program than in his previous three seasons.
That's the good news.
The not-as-great news is that the Pacers enter Friday's season opener against Carson-Newman as a shorthanded group, with key contributors unavailable for unknown amounts of time.
Still, this isn't foreign territory for the program veterans who have continually scrapped their way back into game after game they had no business being in – on paper, anyway.
Needless to say, staying healthy will be a high priority this year.
"I think that everybody's gonna say that, but we have such small room for error as far as being healthy," Miller said. "That's gonna be a key for us. If we're healthy, we're a pretty good team. If we're missing a piece or two, it will be a struggle for us."
Redshirt-junior Kwajelin Farrar is back after a first-team All-Peach Belt Conference performance a year ago, and she's one of five players on the league's preseason all-conference list. She and senior guard Melyk Taouil are the veteran leaders, the two remaining players from Miller's first season at USCA.
They've helped ease the transition into USCA basketball for their younger, newer teammates, which is a big reason why Miller feels this group is heading in the right direction.
It's been a busy year so far, as the Pacers have tried to find ways to replace the production that left the program along with mainstays like Kyrie' Chandler, Star Toomey and Sade Johnson.
It all starts with Farrar, who comes into this year healthy after missing the 2017-18 season due to injury. Still, she averaged 15.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last year – and Miller said this year she's taken her game to a new level.
"The big thing for us is finding people to put around her," he said. "We're getting there. We've got some pieces, but it's still a work in progress so we keep on plugging away. I'm really proud of what we've done and where we're going."
Sophomore guard Grace Crawford will be one of those pieces, but not yet – she's coming off a knee injury, and the timetable for her return is unclear. That means fellow sophomore guard Madison Williams will be expected to hold down the fort, which she did plenty last year as a freshman.
Redshirt-junior guard Kanna Suzuki showed glimpses last year of where her game was before a knee injury, and sophomore guard Alex Canady is making progress after rehabbing an injury of her own.
Newcomers like 5-foot-11 freshman forward Chesney Gardner and 5-9 sophomore guard Alexis Mack, a transfer from Maryland's Montgomery College, are players Miller expects to be contributors once they get into the rhythm of the game at the PBC level.
Rikoya Anderson, a 5-11 forward who transferred from Winthrop, will also be waiting to crack the lineup, but not because of injury. The three-time All-State selection from Rock Hill High School is awaiting NCAA clearance, which, in what's becoming increasingly common throughout the country, could happen in a week or next semester.
Full strength or not, the Pacers will face strong competition right away. This weekend's Conference Challenge, hosted by Lander, will include games against Carson-Newman (7:30 p.m. Friday) and Lenoir-Rhyne (1 p.m. Saturday).
Before long, the PBC grind will be here. The Pacers were picked to finish fifth in the preseason coaches poll – they finished fifth last year.
Miller and the Pacers will control what they can control and set out to out-work whichever team they face, whether they're shorthanded or not. That's the kind of effort necessary in an always-difficult PBC, which Miller said was strengthened by Lander's exhibition win Tuesday over Clemson.
"It's fun. It's a fun time to be here. It's a fun time to be in this league. Night in and night out, you'd better be ready to play in the Peach Belt because anything can happen," he said. "... You've got to be a good team to be able to grind through it. I think that's the kind of kids we have. We grind it. Sometimes it's not the prettiest thing you've ever seen, but we're always right there with an opportunity."