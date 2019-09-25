The best of the best in girls' high school golf will be on display this weekend at Woodside Plantation.
The Women's South Carolina Golf Association Junior Golf Foundation High School Invitational is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Woodside's Jones Course.
The field for the 36-hole tournament consists of the top 15 high school golf teams in the state rankings, plus the top 12 individuals not on those teams.
That means fans can see the three reigning state champions – Lexington from Class AAAAA, Daniel from Class AAAA and Oceanside Collegiate from AAA-AA-A. Those schools were all ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications to open the season.
There's not much drop-off after the champs. At the AAAAA level, Lexington is joined by preseason No. 2 Blythewood, No. 3 Boiling Springs, No. 4 Byrnes, No. 5 Dorman, No. 6 St. James, No. 7 Chapin, No. 9 Wando and No. 10 Carolina Forest. The rest of the top five in AAA – No. 2 Chesnee, No. 3 Gilbert, No. 4 May River and No. 5 St. Joseph's – will also be contending for the title.
The field contains eight of the South Carolina Junior Golf Association's top 10 players, led by No. 1 Mary Kathryn Talledo of Boiling Springs. No. 3 Karlee Vardas and No. 5 Molly Hardwick both play for Lexington. No. 4 Chloe Holder, of Wren, is competing as an individual, as is No. 6 Kayleigh "Buggy" Reinke, of Northwestern. St. James' Adrian Anderson is ranked seventh, followed by ninth-ranked Rachel Rich, of Oceanside Collegiate, and 10th-ranked Mia Gray, of Carolina Forest.
Needless to say, the competition is as good as it gets in South Carolina high school golf.
The first edition of the tournament was in 2012, and it had been held at Beaufort's Sanctuary Golf Club since its inception. That course closed unexpectedly within the last year, so Woodside is this year's host.
Boiling Springs won last year's tournament, finishing 14 strokes ahead of Lexington. Mauldin's Emily Dunlap, now a member of the College of Charleston golf team, shot 2-under 142 to win the individual title by three strokes over Gilbert's Kennedy Gooding, the SCJGA's 11th-ranked player.
Play begins with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start Saturday, and Sunday's shotgun start is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.