BARNWELL 62, BLACKVILLE-HILDA 18
Barnwell scored 28 points in the second quarter for a 42-12 halftime lead over county rival Blackville-Hilda on Thursday. The Warhorses coasted to another comfortable win.
Craig Pender went 14-for-16 passing for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Warhorses (2-0), the second-ranked team in Class AA. Jamari Chisolm, fresh off a 282-yard, six-touchdown performance against Williston-Elko, scored five touchdowns on 242 yards of total offense – 145 rushing, 97 receiving. TJ Miller rushed for 90 yards and two scores on seven carries, and Ena Bynum caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Deshawn Watson led the defense with 14 tackles, and Kylin Breeden had 11 (three for loss).
Barnwell hosts rival Silver Bluff next Friday. Blackville-Hilda (1-1), the fifth-ranked team in Class A, hosts Allendale-Fairfax next Friday.