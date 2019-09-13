SILVER BLUFF 42, DENMARK-OLAR 14
Silver Bluff rushed for six touchdowns Thursday night in a win over Denmark-Olar, the seventh-ranked team in Class A. Darius Johnson scored his fourth touchdown with 8:33 left in the third quarter to put Silver Bluff ahead 28-7. Johnson had a 95-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Bulldogs (2-1) host Allendale-Fairfax next Friday.
BARNWELL 49, BURKE 6
Second-ranked Barnwell rolled to another lopsided win Thursday, building a 42-0 halftime lead on the way to a 49-6 win at The Citadel. Craig Pender rushed for a touchdown and threw two TD passes to Marcus Robinson, Jamari Chisolm rushed for two scores, Deshawn Watson returned an interception for a touchdown, and TJ Miller had a rushing touchdown. The Warhorses (4-0) have a road game at Class AAA Wade Hampton next Friday.
STROM THURMOND 40, MIDLAND VALLEY 0
Strom Thurmond continued its hot streak with a 40-0 win at Midland Valley.
The Rebels (3-1) have another road game next Friday at Emerald. Midland Valley (0-2) also has a road game next Friday at Academy of Richmond County.
WHITE KNOLL 51, AIKEN 6
Aiken (0-4) has a road game next Friday at Lakeside.
FOX CREEK 20, MCCORMICK 14 (OT)
Fox Creek avoided heartbreak for a second consecutive week, beating McCormick in overtime for head coach LaFayette Stewart's first victory.
Fox Creek (1-2) hits the road next Friday to face Columbia.
ALLENDALE-FAIRFAX 27, WILLISTON-ELKO 16
Williston-Elko (0-3) opens Region 3-A play on the road next week at Estill.