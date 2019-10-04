WAGENER-SALLEY 54, WILLISTON-ELKO 16
Second-ranked Wagener-Salley rolled to another lopsided win to remain undefeated. The War Eagles (6-0, 3-0 Region 3-A) have a road game next week at North, while the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-2) are at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
AIRPORT 24, MIDLAND VALLEY 21
Airport kicked a short field goal with no time remaining to deal Midland Valley a heartbreaking loss. The Mustangs (0-5, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA) visit Aiken next week.
BROOKLAND-CAYCE 41, NORTH AUGUSTA 14
Brookland-Cayce led 27-0 at halftime and cruised against North Augusta in the Region 5-AAAA opener for both teams. The Yellow Jackets (2-4, 0-1) host Airport next week.
STROM THURMOND 34, EDISTO 0
Eighth-ranked Strom Thurmond kept its hot streak going, winning for the sixth consecutive week. The Rebels (6-1, 1-0 Region 5-AAA) host Swansea next week in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
BARNWELL 35, ALLENDALE-FAIRFAX 0
Second-ranked Barnwell's undefeated start to the season continues following another one-sided win. The Warhorses (7-0, 1-0 Region 5-AA) have a big region game next week at No. 8 Whale Branch.
FOX CREEK 17, NINETY SIX 7
Fox Creek's win streak is now at four games following the Predators' 17-7 win at Ninety Six to open Region 2-AA play. Jadon Johnson threw two touchdown passes to Jatonious Butler, and Jackson Wray made both extra points plus a 30-yard field goal for the Predators in their first win in Region 2-AA since joining the league last year. The Predators (4-2, 1-0) visit top-ranked Abbeville next week.
SALUDA 55, SILVER BLUFF 0
Silver Bluff (2-4, 0-1 Region 2-AA) hits the road next week to face Batesburg-Leesville.