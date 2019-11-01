SOUTH AIKEN 52, MIDLAND VALLEY 6
South Aiken secured a playoff spot with a blowout win over Midland Valley. The T-Breds (2-8, 2-3 Region 5-AAAA) will be the region's No. 4 seed and will have a road playoff game next week. The season is over for the Mustangs (1-8, 1-4).
NORTH AUGUSTA 49, AIKEN 0
North Augusta scored 36 second-quarter points in a rout of Aiken. The Yellow Jackets (5-5, 3-2 Region 5-AAAA) are the region's No. 3 seed and will host a playoff game next week. Aiken's (0-10, 0-5) season is over.
No. 10 RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 54, No. 8 HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 6
Ridge Spring-Monetta wrapped up a third-place finish in Region 3-A with a blowout victory against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. The Trojans (6-4, 5-2) will have a home playoff game next week.
No. 1 WAGENER-SALLEY 42, ESTILL 8
Top-ranked Wagener-Salley took a 36-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 42-8 win over Estill to wrap up the War Eagles' first undefeated regular season. Wagener-Salley (10-0, 7-0) had already clinched the Region 3-A title and a first-round bye. The War Eagles will host a second-round playoff game Nov. 15.
WILLISTON-ELKO 49, DENMARK-OLAR 14
Williston-Elko picked up a huge win over Denmark-Olar to secure the No. 5 seed from Region 3-A. The Blue Devils (3-7, 3-4) will have a road playoff game next week.