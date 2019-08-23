CHESTER 52, AIKEN 6
Aiken's offense was held in check by the defending Class AAA state champions Thursday, spoiling Olajuwon Paige's head coaching debut. Aiken fell behind 28-0 before returning a kickoff for a touchdown, but the Cyclones added another score shortly after for a 35-6 lead at the half. The Hornets are back on the road next Friday at Strom Thurmond.
GREENWOOD 21, SOUTH AIKEN 2
Turnovers and Greenwood's defense doomed South Aiken in a 21-2 defeat. The game was called due to lightning with around 3 minutes to play. The T-Breds cross the Savannah River next Friday to face Lakeside.
SALUDA 22, STROM THURMOND 21
Saluda scored a late touchdown and added the game-winning two-point conversion to stun Strom Thurmond on Saturday morning. The Rebels led 14-8 through three quarters Friday night when the game was postponed due to storms, and they were up 21-14 with 7 minutes to play. The Rebels continue their season-opening homestand next Friday when they host Aiken.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE 21, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 0
Collier Sullivan rushed for 56 yards on 16 carries and recovered a fumble on defense, Tray Dean had eight tackles and two tackles for loss, Nehemiah Brooks had five tackles, and Cameron Davis had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble for the Trojans. The game was called with 7:47 left in the third quarter. RS-M is back on the road next week to face Saluda, another traditional rival from Class AA.
WAGENER-SALLEY 46, PELION 2
Wagener-Salley was dominant in its home opener, cruising past Pelion on Friday night in a rare game that avoided postponement. The War Eagles hit the road next week to face Fox Creek for the Predators' season opener.
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
North Augusta's season opener at Thomson (Georgia) never got started, with lightning in the area forcing a delayed start and eventually a rescheduling. The teams will now play at 7 p.m. Monday at The Brickyard.
CANCELLATION
Midland Valley's home opener against Lakeside was in limbo as bad weather rolled in late in the first quarter. The plan was initially to finish the game Saturday morning, then a late Friday night finish was contemplated before the game was scrapped altogether. It will not be made up. The Mustangs will hit the road next Friday to face Grovetown (Georgia).