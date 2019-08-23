Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.