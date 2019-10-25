WAGENER-SALLEY 48, DENMARK-OLAR 12
Top-ranked Wagener-Salley clinched its second consecutive region championship for the first time in school history with a 48-12 win over Denmark-Olar. The War Eagles (9-0, 6-0 Region 3-A) will win the region title regardless of next week's result, but they'll be playing for even more history when they hit the road to face Estill to try to close out a perfect regular season.
NORTH AUGUSTA 35, MIDLAND VALLEY 13
North Augusta got off to a hot start and took a 35-0 first-half lead on its way to a win over Midland Valley to take over third place in Region 5-AAAA. North Augusta (4-5, 2-2) visits Aiken next week, while Midland Valley (1-7, 1-3) visits South Aiken with fourth place and a playoff bid on the line.
BLACKVILLE-HILDA 38, WILLISTON-ELKO 15
Adonis Davis threw two touchdown passes to lead Blackville-Hilda (7-2, 5-1 Region 3-A) past Barnwell County rival Williston-Elko. The Hawks are firmly in second place in the region race and visit North next week. Williston-Elko (2-7, 2-4) hosts Denmark-Olar next week for the league's fifth playoff spot.
BROOKLAND-CAYCE 45, AIKEN 7
Brookland-Cayce coasted past Aiken to set up a Region 5-AAAA championship game next week against Airport. Aiken (0-9, 0-4) hosts North Augusta next week.
STROM THURMOND 42, PELION 0
No. 10 Strom Thurmond closed out the regular season with a shutout win at Pelion. Jequan Harris had two long touchdown runs in the first half as the Rebels built a big early lead and cruised. Strom Thurmond (8-2, 3-1 Region 5-AAA) is off next week and will open the playoffs Nov. 8. Strom Thurmond will be the region's No. 2 seed and will host the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAA.
BARNWELL 48, WOODLAND 0
Second-ranked Barnwell clinched at least a share of the Region 5-AA title with a shutout victory over Woodland. The Warhorses (9-0, 3-0) are now the lone unbeaten team in region play but will still need a win next week at home over Bamberg-Ehrhardt, which beat Whale Branch on Friday to move to 2-1 in league play, to lock up the outright region title.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE 55, FOX CREEK 13
Batesburg-Leesville handed Fox Creek its third consecutive loss. The Predators (4-5, 1-3 Region 2-AA) had a chance to match the Panthers (5-4, 3-1) for third place in the region. Instead, they head into next week tied for fourth with the Ninety Six team they beat to open league play. Fox Creek hosts Silver Bluff next week in Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
NINETY SIX 29, SILVER BLUFF 28 (OT)
Silver Bluff's attempted game-winning field goal at the end of regulation was spoiled before it got off the ground, and then Ninety Six ran a fake extra point for the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime. The Bulldogs (2-7, 0-4 Region 2-AA) can still make the playoffs with a win next week at Fox Creek in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week.