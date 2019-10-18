WAGENER-SALLEY 40, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 6
Top-ranked Wagener-Salley kept bragging rights in the Aiken County Class A rivalry with a 40-6 win over No. 8 Ridge Spring-Monetta. The War Eagles (8-0, 5-0 Region 3-A) visit No. 10 Denmark-Olar next week, and the Trojans (4-4, 3-2) host Estill in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
GILBERT 30, STROM THURMOND 26
Fifth-ranked Gilbert intercepted a pass with 52 seconds left to cap a wild win over ninth-ranked Strom Thurmond. The Rebels (7-2, 2-1 Region 5-AAA) trailed 17-7 in the first half but scored 19 straight points for a 26-17 lead with 9 minutes to play. Gilbert (7-1, 2-0) scored a touchdown with 7 minutes left, then scored on a 45-yard pass with 1:15 left to take the lead for good. The Rebels visit Pelion next week for their regular season finale.
SALUDA 50, FOX CREEK 7
Seventh-ranked Saluda dealt Fox Creek its second consecutive loss. The Predators (4-4, 1-2 Region 2-AA) visit Batesburg-Leesville next week.
ABBEVILLE 48, SILVER BLUFF 7
No. 1 Abbeville kept rolling with a big road win at Silver Bluff. The Bulldogs (2-6, 0-3 Region 2-AA) host Ninety Six next week.
WILLISTON-ELKO 46, NORTH 0
Williston-Elko ended its losing streak with a blowout win over North. The Blue Devils (2-6, 2-3 Region 3-A) have a big road game next week against county rival No. 5 Blackville-Hilda.