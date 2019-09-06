GREENWOOD 43, AIKEN 6
Aiken fell to 0-3 with a home loss against Greenwood. The Hornets host White Knoll next Friday.
NORTH AUGUSTA 17, GROVETOWN 16
North Augusta shook off another scoreless first half, overcoming a 10-0 deficit to beat Grovetown. Bradley Godwin threw a touchdown pass to Grayson Bridgers to give the Yellow Jackets a 17-10 lead, then Grovetown missed the extra point after scoring with 56 seconds left. The Yellow Jackets (2-1) have a home game next Friday against Blythewood.
C.A. JOHNSON 34, FOX CREEK 27
C.A. Johnson scored a touchdown with under a minute to go to stun Fox Creek. The Predators (0-2) hit the road next Friday to face McCormick.
RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 68, WHITMIRE 28
Ridge Spring-Monetta outscored Whitmire 30-6 in the second half to give Brian Smith his first win as the Trojans' head coach. Remedee Leaphart went 9-for-11 passing with 242 yards and five touchdowns, and he rushed for 122 yards and two more scores on six carries. DB Harris caught all five touchdown passes, and he had 222 yards on seven receptions. Collier Sullivan rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and he had 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. Keeling Jones rushed for a 59-yard touchdown. Nehemiah Brooks had 10 tackles.
The Trojans (1-2) are off next week. They begin Region 3-A play Sept. 20 at North.
WAGENER-SALLEY 74, EAU CLAIRE 0
Wagener-Salley moved to 3-0 with an absolutely dominant victory over Eau Claire. The War Eagles have a bye next Friday and open Region 3-A play Sept. 20 at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.