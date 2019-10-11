AIRPORT 30, NORTH AUGUSTA 29
Airport stunned another area team with a last-second field goal. This time it was North Augusta, which fought back from a 17-6 first-half deficit to take a late lead. The loss keeps the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 0-2 Region 5-AAAA) winless in region play, while Airport moves to 2-0 in the league. North Augusta hosts South Aiken next week.
BROOKLAND-CAYCE 35, SOUTH AIKEN 20
Brookland-Cayce took a 28-7 first-half lead and won 35-20 in a meeting between two teams that were unbeaten in region play. South Aiken (1-6, 1-1 Region 5-AAAA) visits North Augusta next week.
BARNWELL 49, WHALE BRANCH 6
Second-ranked Barnwell cruised to another win. Dallyon Creech returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, TJ Miller ran for two scores, and Craig Pender threw two touchdown passes to Ena Bynum. The Warhorses (8-0, 2-0 Region 5-AA) are off next week, then host Woodland on Oct. 25.
ABBEVILLE 52, FOX CREEK 14
Top-ranked Abbeville ended Fox Creek's four-game winning streak. The Predators (4-3, 1-1 Region 2-AA) host No. 7 Saluda next week.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE 33, SILVER BLUFF 7
Batesburg-Leesville took a 26-0 halftime lead and won 33-7 over Silver Bluff. The Bulldogs (2-5, 0-2 Region 2-AA) host No. 1 Abbeville next week.
BLACKVILLE-HILDA 42, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 14
No. 5 Blackville-Hilda handed No. 8 Ridge Spring-Monetta its first region loss of the season. Collier Sullivan rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries for the Trojans (4-3, 3-1 Region 3-A), who visit No. 1 Wagener-Salley next week. Blackville-Hilda (5-2, 3-1) visits Estill next week.
WAGENER-SALLEY 51, NORTH 2
Top-ranked Wagener-Salley kept rolling with a road win over North. The War Eagles (7-0, 4-0 Region 3-A) host Ridge Spring-Monetta next week.
HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 24, WILLISTON-ELKO 6
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler handed Williston-Elko its third consecutive loss. The Blue Devils (1-6, 1-3 Region 3-A) host North next week.