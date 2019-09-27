STROM THURMOND 25, NORTH AUGUSTA 16
Strom Thurmond started quick with back-to-back scores in a 25-16 win at North Augusta. The Rebels (5-1), ranked eighth in Class AAA, have won five straight and open Region 5-AAA play next Friday at home against Edisto. North Augusta (2-3) opens Region 5-AAAA play on the road at Brookland-Cayce.
BARNWELL 49, MIDLAND VALLEY 7
Jamari Chisolm rushed for five touchdowns, and TJ Miller and Dallyon Creech each rushed for a score as Barnwell crushed Midland Valley.
The Warhorses (6-0), ranked second in Class AA, begin Region 5-AA play next week at Allendale-Fairfax. Midland Valley (0-4) scored its first points of the season when Keioryie Wright returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown. The Mustangs visit Airport in the Region 5-AAAA opener.
RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 42, WILLISTON-ELKO 25
Ninth-ranked Ridge Spring-Monetta outscored Williston-Elko 24-0 in the second half after trailing at the break.
For the Trojans (3-2, 2-0 Region 3-A), Remedee Leaphart went 8-for-16 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 83 yards and a score on 18 carries. Collier Sullivan rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, caught two passes for 43 yards and a score, and had nine tackles (one for loss). Tray Dean made nine tackles (two for loss) and 1½ sacks. Cameron Davis had nine tackles (three for loss), and Jae Cannon had nine tackles and half a sack. Nehemiah Brooks had six carries for 31 yards and a touchdown, and he made 12 tackles (one for loss). Ant Nerulus had an 8-yard touchdown run. RS-M held Williston-Elko to 15 yards on 16 plays in the second half.
The Trojans have scored 170 points during their three-game winning streak, and they open their new football stadium next Friday against Denmark-Olar. Williston-Elko (1-4, 1-1) visits Wagener-Salley..
FOX CREEK 26, CRESCENT 0
Fox Creek shut out Crescent for its third consecutive victory. Ryan Chavous rushed for a touchdown, Michael Adams ran for two and Jatonious Butler added one for the Predators (3-2), who open Region 2-AA play next week at Ninety Six.
SWANSEA 36, SILVER BLUFF 14
Silver Bluff suffered another tough loss in its final non-region game. The Bulldogs (2-3) visit Saluda next week in the Region 2-AA opener.