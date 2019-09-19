Aiken (0-4) at Lakeside (2-0)
Last time they played
This will be the first meeting between the teams.
Players to watch
Aiken
- Rashaad Johnson, LB. Johnson and the rest of the linebackers will have to play disciplined football to contain the weapons Lakeside has lining up in the offensive backfield.
- Reginald Corley, WR/DB. Corley has made big plays for the Hornets on both sides of the ball.
Lakeside
- Jaden Taylor, QB. Tayler can get the job done with his arm or his legs and poses a big threat for the Aiken defense.
- Andrew May, WR/TE. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, May gives Taylor a big target to go to in the passing game.
Keys to the game
Aiken will have its hands full with Taylor. He's the type of quarterback who can extend plays and then find open receivers or just take off running with the ball. The Hornets will look to improve on their recent rushing defensive performances in recent weeks. Offensively, Aiken has shown the ability to score. Now the focus is more sustained drives and more scoring after finding the end zone once in each of the past two weeks.
Midland Valley (0-3) at Academy of Richmond County (1-2)
Last time they played
Academy of Richmond County defeated Midland Valley 46-20 on Sept. 14, 2018.
Players to watch
Midland Valley
- Harper Puckett, QB. Puckett will look to provide a spark for the offense
- Defensive backs. ARC isn't afraid to throw the ball around. The Midland Valley secondary could play a big role Friday night.
Academy of Richmond County
- Jack Murphy, QB. The freshman threw for a touchdown pass last week.
- Isiah Dorsey, RB. Dorsey is utilized in the run game and a target out of the backfield in the passing game.
Keys to the game
Midland Valley's defense will have a chance to make a statement. The Musketeers have yet to score more than one touchdown in a game. The Mustangs have gone up against a couple of proficient offenses in recent weeks, which should bode well for the defense heading into this week's game.
Westwood (2-1) at South Aiken (0-4)
Last time they played
Westwood defeated South Aiken 29-0 on Nov. 2, 2018.
Players to watch
Westwood
- Ronald Coates, LB/DL. Coates has four sacks this season.
- Ahmon Green, QB. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound senior is a three-star prospect who's committed to Georgia State.
South Aiken
- Braden Briatico, LB/RB. Briatico is seemingly always around the football, and he could have a big impact against another experienced, talented quarterback to face the T-Breds.
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson and his offensive line will be tested by Westwood's pressure.
- Jesse Sanders, TE. The sure-handed Sanders could be a go-to receiver when the Redhawks send the heat.
Keys to the game
South Aiken needs to make its own good luck this week rather than waiting for something to go wrong. Head coach Chris Hamilton wants to see his players play the way he and they both know they're capable of doing, which they've done in spurts through the first four games. Hickson will have to release the ball quickly and accurately against a Westwood defense that loves to blitz, and success there will clear out some congestion and allow an improving run game to have a chance at creating some balance. The defense will have its hands full against another dangerous dual-threat quarterback.
Strom Thurmond (3-1) at Emerald (1-2)
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Emerald 34-25 on Sept. 14, 2018.
Players to watch
Strom Thurmond
- Jay Baker, WR. Baker is the Rebels' leading receiver and has plenty of big play ability.
- Kyshon Jones, DL. Jones made four tackles and two sacks last week. He also constantly applied pressure to the quarterback.
- Jequan Harris, QB. Harris has been consistent throughout the first four games of the season.
Emerald
- Grayson Dixon, DL. Dixon is one of the leaders along the defensive front for the Vikings.
- Damarius Morton, RB. Mortan rushed for 125 yards in the Vikings' last game.
Keys to the game
Strom Thurmond's formula against Emerald could be similar to what it's been against most opponents. The Rebels have relied on big plays in the run game and stellar defense. Emerald was victim of both of those things in their previous game against Abbeville, which ended in a 20-0 loss. The Vikings did have a bye week to work out some of the issues, so the Rebels aren't paying too much attention to that outcome. They are looking to continue their trend of creating turnovers and making big plays on defense.
Barnwell (4-0) at Wade Hampton (4-0)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Wade Hampton 23-20 on Sept. 8, 2017.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- Marcus Robinson, WR/DB. Robinson is coming off of a game in which he caught five passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
- Deshawn Watson, LB. The recent Shrine Bowl selection has been a menace on the defensive side of the ball. He leads the team in tackles.
- Craig Pender, QB. The senior quarterback has completed 67 percent of his passes and is throwing for an average of 210 yards per game.
Wade Hampton
- DeShareoh Williams, RB. Williams has been known to break off big runs. He rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns last week.
- Jonell Wright, DB. Wright returned an interception for a touchdown in Wade Hampton's win against Swansea.
Keys to the game
This will be the toughest test Barnwell has faced so far this season. The Red Devils come in with an offense that likes to pound the ball on the ground. The play of the Warhorses' defensive line will be key. The Wade Hampton secondary has also proven to be tricky for most quarterbacks to navigate. Pender will need to turn in one of the consistent passing performances that have become common for the senior quarterback for the Warhorses to keep rolling on their win streak.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-2) at North (0-3)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated North by forfeit on Nov. 2, 2018.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- DB Harris, WR/DB. Harris caught seven passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns in the Trojans' 68-28 win over Whitmire.
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. The reigning Aiken Standard Player of the Week accounted for 364 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns against Whitmire.
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Against Whitmire, Sullivan rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown, and he made 11 tackles (two for loss).
North
- Hassan Frye, WR/DB. The 6-foot-2, 155-pound junior is a deep ball threat offensively, but he'll possibly play a bigger role as a safety against the Trojans' passing game.
- Travis Gordon, RB/DB. Gordon is another junior Eagle who could keep plenty busy in the secondary.
Keys to the game
Ridge Spring-Monetta showed against Whitmire that it can be dangerous as a passing team, with Leaphart and Harris combining for five scores in a 68-28 win. Combine that with a proven commodity like Sullivan running the football, and RS-M may have more firepower than a lot of opponents can handle. North hasn't won a football game since Oct. 2014 – a span of 48 consecutive losses – and the Eagles have struggled at times to put enough players onto the field to play a game. They had to forfeit their game against the Trojans last year for that reason. To put it kindly, this game is an opportunity for RS-M to continue to polish its schemes and execution.
Wagener-Salley (3-0) at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (2-1)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51-12 on Nov. 1, 2018.
Players to watch
Wagener-Salley
- Elijah Davis, DE/TE. Davis has 14 tackles for loss through three games and is a huge matchup problem in the passing game.
- Kevin Jackson, RB. Jackson is the War Eagles' leading rusher, with 307 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 carries this season.
- Jakobe Schofield, OL/DL. The 6-foot-5, 242-pounder plays a key role on both lines for the War Eagles.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- Keron Barr, RB/LB. Barr is a formidable threat at running back, and the Trojans will also have him play some slot wide receiver.
- Arquan Edwards, QB/DB. The Trojans' 6-foot-3 quarterback runs well and has a strong, accurate arm. He rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in last week's 51-6 win over Bethune-Bowman.
Keys to the game
Offensively, Wagener-Salley should have the advantage up front. Head coach Willie Fox wants to exploit that, and he wants to see his offensive linemen bully a Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defensive front that's a bit undersized after the graduation of the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Jamario James. Defensively, Fox knows that H-K-T has speedy skill position players, and his defenders can't let those guys get behind them when the Trojans take shots downfield in the passing game. Edwards has a quick release and a strong arm, which makes it difficult to pressure him. Solid tackling will be key to keep players like Edwards and Barr from turning short gains into big plays.
Williston-Elko (0-3) at Estill (1-2)
Last time they played
Williston-Elko defeated Estill 42-21 on Nov. 2, 2018.
Players to watch
Williston-Elko
- Tyleek Broxton, OL/DL. Broxton made 13 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble in the Blue Devils' 27-16 loss to Allendale-Fairfax.
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler is the Blue Devils' top receiver, with 320 yards on 15 catches.
- Javier Rudolph, RB/DB. Rudolph rushed for 79 yards and intercepted two passes against Allendale-Fairfax.
Estill
- Jareed Raymond, DB/WR. Raymond and the Fighting Gators' secondary will be tested by the Williston-Elko passing attack.
- Simeon Shiggs, RB. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound senior is the familiar name on the Estill roster, and he can score any time he touches the ball.
Keys to the game
This will quite possibly be the most confident Estill has come into a game against Williston-Elko in a long time. In the season opener, the Fighting Gators beat Allendale-Fairfax for the first time since 2003, and they also scored a win over Williston-Elko in the opening period of the Region 3-A Jamboree. Even though it was only a few weeks ago, that group of Blue Devils isn't quite the same as the one that will take the field Friday night – and they can remind Estill of that very quickly to shake some of that confidence. Tres Rimes and the Blue Devils can make that happen in the passing game, but the offensive line needs to help keep Rimes upright.
BYE: North Augusta