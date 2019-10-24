North Augusta (3-5, 1-2 Region 5-AAAA) at Midland Valley (1-6, 1-2 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated Midland Valley 44-0 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Donifon Brown, DL. Brown made eight tackles (two for loss), and forced and recovered a fumble in last week's win over South Aiken.
- Tony Caldwell, DB. Caldwell is among the area leaders in interceptions.
- Cole Saggus, RB. Saggus has rushed for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games.
Midland Valley
- Harper Puckett, QB. Puckett has passed for 781 yards this season.
- Joesph Smalls, RB. Smalls is the Mustangs' leading rusher.
Keys to the game
Midland Valley will try to get its passing game back to performing at the level it was a few weeks ago. Last week the Mustangs mustered just more than 100 yards of total offense. They'll need to improve on that total to stay in the game with North Augusta. They will definitely need to halt Saggus' streak of 100-yard rushing performances, which have been a big part of the Yellow Jackets finding some balance offensively – last week they had 213 yards passing and 173 rushing in a 35-24 win over South Aiken. These teams, along with the T-Breds, are currently tied for third in Region 5-AAAA, so the winner will take a big step toward the No. 3 seed and a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Williston-Elko (2-6, 2-3 Region 3-A) at Blackville-Hilda (6-2, 4-1 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Blackville-Hilda defeated Williston-Elko 52-20 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler has 634 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.
- Tres Rimes, QB. Rimes has passed for 1,253 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.
- Javier Rudolph, RB/DB. Rudolph is the Blue Devils' leading rusher with 343 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Blackville-Hilda
- Adonis Davis, QB. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior passed for a couple of touchdowns in the Hawks' win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
- Daylan Dickerson, RB. Dickerson has game-breaking potential both as a rusher and as a receiver.
Keys to the game
This is a matchup that always produces hard-nosed, physical football, so whoever can control that battle should win the game. The Blue Devils have been playing well defensively, flying to the football and forcing turnovers, but they'll have to finally get their run game established in order to beat their Barnwell County rivals. Blackville-Hilda has won three straight games by a total of 85 points, and the Hawks can go ahead and pencil themselves in for a No. 2 seed from Region 3-A and a first-round playoff bye with a win.
Aiken (0-8, 0-3 Region 5-AAAA) at Brookland-Cayce (5-3, 3-0 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
Brookland-Cayce defeated Aiken 27-13 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
Aiken
- Ferderian Terry, RB. Terry leads the Hornets' rushing attack.
- Antavious Lawton, QB. Lawton has been a playmaker for the Hornets throughout the season.
Brookland-Cayce
- Will Way, RB. Way has 1,205 rushing yards this season.
- Peyton Witten, QB. Witten passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Keys to the game
The Hornets will have to do something no team in the region has figured out how to do yet – slow down Way. They can expect to see a heavy dose of the junior running back, who has been the focal point of the Bearcats' offense so far this season. Aiken has struggled against the run a few times this season. Aiken will try to build on the things it did right in last week's game against Airport. The Hornets were able to hang around until late in the second half before a few mistakes cost them.
Airport (6-2, 3-0 Region 5-AAAA) at South Aiken (1-7, 1-2 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
Airport defeated South Aiken 24-7 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
Airport
- Nanders Lawrence, WR. Lawrence has scored 17 offensive touchdowns for the Eagles this season.
- Haden Rimer, K. Rimer kicked game-winning field goals against Midland Valley and North Augusta.
South Aiken
- Tracey Gamble, LB/RB. Gamble had six tackles and a fumble recovery last week.
- Nequel Martin, RB. Martin rushed for 143 yards, took a screen pass 69 yards for a touchdown and intercepted a pass last week.
- Jabez Oliphant, OL/DL. Oliphant made eight tackles (four for loss) and had a sack last week.
Keys to the game
South Aiken is still trying to find out how to eliminate those few plays each week that keep the T-Breds from winning. If they do, they could spoil Airport's hopes of a region championship. Martin and the T-Breds have been moving the ball well on the ground in recent weeks, and the offensive line continues to show signs of improvement. The defense has a tough assignment against Lawrence, Marko Gilmore and company, so the T-Breds will need to keep those guys contained to have a shot. South Aiken can really complicate the Region 5-AAAA race with a win, as the No. 2 seed from the league is still in play.
Strom Thurmond (7-2, 2-1 Region 5-AAA) at Pelion (1-7, 0-2 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Pelion 31-13 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
Strom Thurmond
- Robert West, DB. The North-South selection has an interception, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 46 tackles on the season.
- Jequan Harris, QB. Harris is averaging 198 yards of total offense per game this season.
- Devron Williams, LB. Williams has made double-digit tackles in five games this season.
Pelion
- Deshontez Gray, DL. Gray has made four sacks this season to lead the team.
- Jacob Lucas, DE. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound defensive end could be disruptive up front.
Keys to the game
The Rebels will look to regroup after a loss, something they have done successfully once before this season. One thing they'll look to change this week is getting the run game back on track. They were held to 129 yards last week after coming into the game averaging 190 yards on the ground per game. Strom Thurmond will come into this one looking to continue to play its fast-paced, aggressive style of defense, which could be trouble for Pelion.
Woodland (5-2, 2-0 Region 5-AA) at Barnwell (8-0, 2-0 Region 5-AA)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Woodland 42-21 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
Woodland
- Keyaun Johnson, QB. Johnson has passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.
- Markaden Bryant, RB. Bryant is Woodland's leading rusher with 645 yards and seven touchdowns.
Barnwell
- Jamari Chisolm, RB. Chisolm has accounted for a third of the Warhorses' points this season. He's found the end zone 23 times so far.
- Craig Pender, QB. Pender is completing 64 percent of his passes this season and has thrown for 16 touchdowns.
- Deshawn Watson, LB. Watson has 103 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks this season.
Keys to the game
This game will feature two prolific passers. Both quarterbacks have passed for well over 1,000 yards, and will likely test the opposing secondary often in this one. Barnwell has been successfully applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks all season, and will certainly look to do more of the same this week. The battle up front could prove to be the game changer. Barnwell has also had a bit more success mixing it up offensively and running the ball than Woodland has.
Fox Creek (4-4, 1-2 Region 2-AA) at Batesburg-Leesville (4-4, 2-1 Region 2-AA)
Last time they played
Batesburg-Leesville defeated Fox Creek 36-13 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
Fox Creek
- Jatonious Butler, WR/DB. Butler has scored five touchdowns over the Predators' last four games.
- Jadon Johnson, QB. Johnson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Butler last week against Saluda.
- CJ Tillman, DL. Tillman can help disrupt the Panthers' offensive attack.
Batesburg-Leesville
- Marvin Gantt, RB/DB. Gantt has rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns on 128 carries this season.
- Tre Robinson, QB. Robinson has completed 92 of 144 passes for 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
Keys to the game
The one-two punch of Region 2-AA is now behind Fox Creek, which has to prove it can put lopsided losses to No. 1 Abbeville and No. 5 Saluda in the rearview mirror ahead of a big game against Batesburg-Leesville. The Panthers are a game ahead of the Predators for third place in the region, which gets a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Ninety Six (3-5, 0-3 Region 2-AA) at Silver Bluff (2-6, 0-3 Region 2-AA)
Last time they played
Silver Bluff defeated Ninety Six 17-0 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
Ninety Six
- Bryson Belk, RB. Belk ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns last week against Batesburg-Leesville.
- Chance Hewett, ATH. Hewett made 10 tackles in last week's loss.
Silver Bluff
- Donovan Bush, LB. Bush, a North-South selection, is one of the Bulldogs' leaders on defense.
- Darius Johnson, RB. Johnson is the main weapon in the Silver Bluff offense.
Keys to the game
Both teams will be hoping to end losing streaks. Ninety Six has been on a three-game skid since the start of region play, and Silver Bluff has lost five in a row. This might be the game Silver Bluff needs to get its offense going. The Wildcats have given up an average of 33 points in their first three region games. Defensively, the Bulldogs will mainly have the run game to worry about and the Wildcats' numerous options out of the backfield.
Wagener-Salley (8-0, 5-0 Region 3-A) at Denmark-Olar (4-4, 2-3 Region 5-A)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Denmark-Olar 46-0 on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch
Wagener-Salley
- Nigel Brown, OL/DL. Brown is the War Eagles' leading tackler with 74 stops, and he's made 22 tackles for loss.
- Ethan Stroman, RB/DL. Stroman has made 68 tackles (19 for loss), and he's rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns this season.
- Westin Williams, DL/TE. The War Eagles' North-South selection has made 40 tackles for loss this season to go along with six forced fumbles.
Denmark-Olar
- Dareon James, RB. James rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' Oct. 11 win over Estill.
- Malik Palmer, QB. Palmer has plenty of speed and a strong arm, so he can create problems for an opposing defense.
Keys to the game
Wagener-Salley needs to just play Wagener-Salley football and take advantage of the mismatches it has all over the field, especially up front. Palmer can make explosive plays for the offense, so the War Eagles will have to keep him from breaking free for big gains. Wagener-Salley's defense has found plenty of ways to force opposing offenses to make mistakes, which is something Denmark-Olar has had problems with at key moments this season. A win for the War Eagles locks up the Region 3-A title for the second year in a row, while the Vikings are going to need to win one of their last two games to make the playoffs.