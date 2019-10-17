South Aiken (1-6, 1-1 Region 5-AAAA) at North Augusta (2-5, 0-2 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated South Aiken 34-24 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Players to watch
South Aiken
- Tracey Gamble, LB/RB. Gamble had a team-high 12 tackles (two for loss) last week.
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson went 12 of 18 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns in last week's loss to Brookland-Cayce.
- Nequel Martin, RB. Martin added another 100-yard game last week, rushing for 116 yards and a score on 17 carries.
North Augusta
- Bradley Godwin, QB/DB. Godwin rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one in last week's loss to Airport.
- Charles Hammond, DL. Hammond made 10 tackles (two for loss) last week.
- Cole Saggus, LB. Saggus rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and made eight tackles last week.
Keys to the game
Both teams are coming into this game banged up and with their backs against the wall. Still, both teams have plenty at stake. A South Aiken win keeps the T-Breds in a good spot for a home playoff game – and an outside shot at a region title – while North Augusta can turn around some negative momentum and set itself up to potentially go on a hot streak heading into the postseason. The Yellow Jackets will definitely need to take better care of the football than they did last week, when they turned it over six times in a last-second loss to Airport. South Aiken has been running the football well the last couple of weeks, but the T-Breds' thin offensive line will be challenged by a stout North Augusta defensive front. Both teams have run hot-and-cold throughout the season, so this game could come down to who makes the bigger run once they flip the switch.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (4-3, 3-1 Region 3-A) at Wagener-Salley (7-0, 4-0 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 20-6 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Cameron Davis, OL/DL. Davis made seven tackles last week and will be a key figure on both the offensive and defensive lines.
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Sullivan rushed for 225 yards and two scores last week.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/DB. Weaver had seven tackles (one for loss) last week.
Wagener-Salley
- Kevin Jackson, RB/DB. Jackson leads the War Eagles in rushing with 684 yards and 10 touchdowns on 65 carries.
- Kaleb Shaw, RB/DB. Shaw has accounted for 392 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns on only 24 touches, and he's intercepted three passes.
- Westin Williams, DL/TE. Williams leads the defense with 34 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles.
Keys to the game
Ridge Spring-Monetta's momentum was halted in a big way last week against Blackville-Hilda, but the Trojans can jump right back into the region title hunt with a win in the county's Class A rivalry. It certainly won't be easy against No. 1 Wagener-Salley, which knows it must win to keep its dreams alive of a second consecutive league title. The Trojans will be tested by the War Eagles' diverse rushing attack, and they'll have to keep speedsters like Jackson and Shaw from getting to the outside. Wagener-Salley's defense will have its hands full trying to slow down Sullivan, and the War Eagles will have to make sure they complete their tackles.
Strom Thurmond (7-1, 2-0 Region 5-AAA) at Gilbert (6-1, 1-0 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Gilbert 18-13 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Players to watch
Strom Thurmond
- Jay Baker, WR. Baker was back at it again last week. He had another 100-plus yard game and is one of the area's leading receivers with 737 yards and six touchdowns this season.
- Devron Williams, LB. He leads the team with 73 total tackles and his punting could be a big factor in this game as well.
- BJ Williams, DE. Williams is a handful to deal with on the edge. He leads the team with seven sacks.
Gilbert
- Jy Tolen, QB. Tolen has passed for nearly 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns through seven games this season.
- Drew Howell, LB. Howell is the team's leading tackler. He's made 87 total tackles this season and has seven sacks.
Keys to the game
The game will likely decide the region champion. Both teams come in with offenses that have been cruising. It's by far the toughest offensive challenge the Rebels have faced. Tolen has taken to the air often. The Strom Thurmond secondary was sharp last week in a victory against Swansea, but this will be a different type of test.
Saluda (6-1, 2-0 Region 2-AA) at Fox Creek (4-3, 1-1 Region 2-AA)
Last time they played
Saluda defeated Fox Creek 41-0 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Players to watch
Saluda
- Noah Bell, QB. A state Mr. Football finalist, Bell has passed for 1,654 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.
- Reagan Cherry, LB. The former Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojan is Saluda's second-leading tackler with 78 stops this season.
Fox Creek
- Ryan Chavous, RB/LB. Chavous has had big game after big game this season. If he can produce another, the Predators will have a shot at a huge win.
- Dawson Lewis, DL. Lewis leads the Predators in tackles for loss, and the pressure he provides will be key in disrupting Saluda's passing game.
- CJ Tillman, DL. The same goes for Tillman, the Predators' senior leader on the defensive line.
Keys to the game
This is part two of Region 2-AA's one-two punch for Fox Creek, which had its four-game win streak snapped last week by No. 1 Abbeville. The Predators will have to be at their best stopping the pass, as Bell is one of the state's most prolific quarterbacks. Fox Creek can keep Saluda's offense off the field by establishing the run game and extending drives, and the Predators will need to win the turnover battle.
Abbeville (7-0, 2-0 Region 2-AA) at Silver Bluff (2-5, 0-2 Region 2-AA)
Last time they played
Abbeville defeated Silver Bluff 36-7 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Players to watch
Abbeville
- JD Moore, RB. Moore has more than 600 yards on the ground this season.
- Martico Jackson, RB. Jackson has also run the ball more than 70 times this season and has more than 500 yards.
Silver Bluff
- Darius Johnson, RB. Johnson scored the Bulldogs' only touchdown last week. He rushed for 121 yards.
- Donovan Bush, LB. Bush is the Bulldogs' leading tackler. He will be a big part of Silver Bluff's attempts to slow down Abbeville's run game.
- Christopher Holley, LB. Holley recovered a fumble in last week's game.
Keys to the game
The Bulldogs are still searching for some consistency on offense. They'll need it this week against a Panthers team that puts up a lot of points. Silver Bluff's main focus on defense will be stopping the run. Abbeville pounds the ball on the ground and likely won't switch that up for this matchup.
North (0-7, 0-4 Region 3-A) at Williston-Elko (1-6, 1-3 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Williston-Elko defeated North 46-0 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Players to watch
North
- Hassan Frye, WR/DB. At 6-foot-2, Frye can be a jump-ball threat in the passing game.
- Travis Gordon, RB/DB. The 5-foot-8, 167-pounder will have to be accounted for on both sides of the ball.
Williston-Elko
- Stephan Holston, RB/DL. Holston made 13 tackles (three for loss) to lead the Blue Devils' defense last week.
- Tres Rimes, QB. Rimes has passed for 1,107 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
- Javier Rudolph, QB/DB. Rudolph is the team's leading rusher this season with 289 yards, and last week he intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and scored a defensive touchdown.
Keys to the game
This is a chance for Williston-Elko to establish some positive momentum before a critical final two weeks of the season. The Blue Devils struggled offensively in last week's loss to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, and they've had varying levels of success establishing the run throughout the season. Teams know and expect Williston-Elko to throw the football, but getting the run game going is key to the Blue Devils' success. This week could be a big opportunity for them to solidify some of those principles heading into the closing stretch.
BYE: Barnwell