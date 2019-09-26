Strom Thurmond (4-1) at North Augusta (2-2)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated Strom Thurmond 27-3 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Players to watch
Strom Thurmond
- Devron Williams, LB/RB. Williams led the team with 13 tackles last week and scored two touchdowns on offense.
- Robert West, DB. West has caused two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and picked off a pass this season.
- Jequan Harris, QB. Harris is the team's leading rusher and has passed for nearly 700 yards.
North Augusta
- Bradley Godwin, QB/DB. Godwin passed for 176 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in North Augusta's last game against Blythewood.
- Charles Hammond, DL. Hammond has 20 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss through four games.
- The offensive line. Strom Thurmond has generated plenty of pressure with its defensive line, so the Yellow Jackets' blockers will have to be up to the task.
Keys to the game
North Augusta will have to be wary of the Strom Thurmond defense. The Rebels enter the game having forced 19 turnovers so far this season, including five in last week's victory over Emerald. It's not just the secondary creating them, either. The defensive line has been dominant in most outings this season, which has added to the strong showings. Godwin's decision-making will be important throughout the game, especially when the Rebels send pressure. Offensively, the Rebels have been consistent as well with a balanced approach. Harris has found quite the rhythm with Jay Baker in the passing game.
The Yellow Jackets need a quicker start after falling behind early in each of their previous four games. They fought back and nearly overcame a big deficit against Blythewood, and they may have found a go-to connection between Godwin and Grayson Bridgers. North Augusta will have to avoid giving up the big play, whether it's Harris-to-Baker in the passing game or Harris and Stanley Hill running the ball.
Barnwell (5-0) at Midland Valley (0-3)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Midland Valley 49-13 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- Dallyon Creech, WR/DB. Creech finished last week's game with more than 100 yards receiving, a forced fumble and an interception.
- Ernest Smith, DE. Smith has 39 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.
- Jamari Chisolm, RB. Chisolm has 16 total touchdowns through five games.
Midland Valley
- Harper Puckett, QB. Puckett has passed for 218 yards this season.
- Charlie Bussey, WR. Bussey is averaging 16 yards per reception.
Keys to the game
Midland Valley will get another chance to improve against stiff competition. The Mustangs were able to move the ball a bit during last week's game against Academy of Richmond County and will look to build on that. Barnwell is coming off of an impressive overtime victory over Wade Hampton in which it was more of the usual. The Warhorses will try to duplicate that offensive effort against a Mustangs team that has given up more than 300 yards of offense in each of its three games this season.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-2, 1-0 Region 3-A) at Williston-Elko (1-3, 1-0 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Williston-Elko 30-22 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Tray Dean, DL/RB. Dean leads the Trojans in tackles (26), tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (3½).
- DB Harris, WR/DB. Harris has 341 yards and seven touchdowns on 14 receptions this season.
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Sullivan has rushed for 365 yards and four touchdowns this season to go along with 23 tackles (four for loss).
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler is the Blue Devils' leading receiver with 375 yards and three touchdowns on 18 catches.
- Javier Rudolph, RB/DB. Rudolph rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against Estill.
- Karrlen Waymyers, OL/LB. Waymyers has eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, a sack and an interception this season.
Keys to the game
Each team is focused on winning the turnover battle, winning the line of scrimmage and containing the opposition's athletes. Holding onto the football hasn't been a problem for Ridge Spring-Monetta, but it's a point of extra emphasis this week against a Williston-Elko defense that forced nine turnovers against Estill. The Blue Devils came out fast in that game and gave themselves short fields, and they built some confidence after a couple of tough losses. This week, they'll need to keep Harris, Sullivan and quarterback Remedee Leaphart from getting behind them, and they'll need to figure out a way to keep Dean from disrupting the passing game. The Trojans will similarly require good play from their secondary to contain players like Chandler, Jasiah Brabham and Deshawn Singleton, and they'll need to limit their penalties against a Williston-Elko team that will be a much tougher challenge than Whitmire and North.
Crescent (1-3) at Fox Creek (2-2)
Last time they played
Crescent defeated Fox Creek 35-29 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Players to watch
Crescent
- Jaheim Bowman, DL. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior will challenge Fox Creek's offensive line as it looks to establish the run.
- Isaiah Hubbard, RB. The senior was part of a strong running game last year, but this year he'll run behind a mostly new offensive line.
Fox Creek
- Jatonious Butler, WR/DB. Butler had 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns on nine catches in last year's game against Crescent.
- Ryan Chavous, RB. The Aiken Standard Player of the Week has rushed for 448 yards and 10 touchdowns over his last three games.
- Dawson Lewis, DL. Lewis had 10 tackles (five for loss) and a sack last week against Columbia.
Keys to the game
Fox Creek will look to avoid any unforced errors this week against a Crescent team that can make the Predators pay for their mistakes. Conversely, the Predators' defense can force the Tigers into miscues of their own if they can take advantage of their matchup against a relatively inexperienced offensive line. They held Columbia to just nine rushing yards on 22 attempts last week, which is a good sign as they welcome a team with strong running backs. Chavous has paced the Predators' offense the last three weeks, but Crescent can't afford to focus only on him – Butler and Deavion Scales are dangerous targets for quarterback Jadon Johnson, who can also make things happen with his legs.
Silver Bluff (2-2) at Swansea (1-4)
Last time they played
Silver Bluff defeated Swansea 33-30 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Players to watch
Silver Bluff
- Darius Johnson, HB. Johnson makes big plays almost every time the ball is in his hands. He caught a touchdown pass last week.
- Maliek Williams, QB. Williams passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns last week.
- Donovan Bush, LB. Bush leads the team in tackles and is always around the ball.
Swansea
- Pryce Whitten, QB. Whitten has already passed for more than 1,000 yards this season.
- MJ Reed, RB. Reed has scored four times on the ground and rushed for 601 yards.
Keys to the game
Silver Bluff will have to do a much better job of taking care of the football this week, coming off a loss to Allendale-Fairfax in which it lost multiple fumbles. The offense showed sparks in the passing game, which is something they could turn to from time to time to keep Swansea honest on defense. The Bulldogs' defensive unit will likely see its fair share of passes from Whitten and company. The front line did get into the offensive backfield often last week, and that pressure up front will be more important this week.