Williston-Elko (1-4, 1-1 Region 3-A) at Wagener-Salley (5-0, 2-0 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Williston-Elko 60-26 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Players to watch
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler had six catches for 88 yards and three touchdowns last week, and he intercepted a pass.
- Thomas Payne, LB/WR. Payne made 12 tackles (one for loss) in last week's loss to Ridge Spring-Monetta.
- Karrlen Waymyers, OL/LB. Waymyers made five tackles (two for loss) last week.
Wagener-Salley
- Jhuatieq Davis, DL/RB. Davis rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Blackville-Hilda, and he was a disruptive pass rusher.
- Kaleb Shaw, RB/DB. Shaw had an interception last week and should keep plenty busy against the Blue Devils' receivers.
- AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB. Swedenburg caught two touchdown passes, had a punt return touchdown called back because of a penalty and had a strong game in the secondary.
Keys to the game
Wagener-Salley showed last week exactly how dangerous its offense can be, getting eight different rushers involved and flashing the downfield passing game. That's going to require a complete defensive effort from Williston-Elko, which at times this season has shown flashes of being able to go toe-to-toe with whoever lines up on the opposite side. Limiting mistakes will be especially important for the Blue Devils, who can't afford to turn the ball over or commit costly penalties. Wagener-Salley will be looking to clean up its play, too, after making some uncharacteristic errors in the second quarter of last week's blowout win over Blackville-Hilda. The War Eagles are on a roll right now, outscoring their opponents by an average of 46.2 points per game, but there's zero chance they'll let their recent success allow them to take Williston-Elko lightly.
Midland Valley (0-4) at Airport (3-2)
Last time they played
Airport defeated Midland Valley 31-16 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Players to watch
Midland Valley
- Keioryie Wright, DL. Wright scored the Mustangs' first touchdown of the season on a fumble return last week.
- Joseph Smalls, RB. Smalls has emerged as the Mustangs' leading rusher.
Airport
- Nanders Lawrence, RB. Lawrence is one of two Airport backs with more than 400 rushing yards.
- Marko Gilmore, QB. Not only is Gilmore one of the team's leading rushers, he has also thrown for 10 touchdowns.
Keys to the game
Midland Valley will try to build on the momentum of getting on the scoreboard last week. The positive strides made came at a good time as the Mustangs hit region play. It could be an opportunity for the offense to get a spark. Airport is giving up 30 points per game in four games since its season-opening blowout victory against Dreher.
North Augusta (2-3) at Brookland-Cayce (2-3)
Last time they played
Brookland-Cayce defeated North Augusta 41-34 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Bradley Godwin, QB. The passing game didn't quite click last week against Strom Thurmond, but Godwin rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
- Charles Hammond, DL. Hammond made nine tackles (3.5 for loss) and had a sack in last week's 25-16 loss.
- Kortez Jones, DB/WR. Filling a bigger role now following Jacari Buckson's injury, Jones rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries last week.
Brookland-Cayce
- Skylar King, QB/DB. The former Aiken Hornet connected with Jordan Wise for a 51-yard touchdown pass in last week's 35-27 win over Newberry.
- Will Way, RB/DB. Way rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries against Newberry.
Keys to the game
This is another week where North Augusta would benefit from a faster start. The Yellow Jackets have trailed early each week and then had to try to fight back into the game, like they did last week when they trailed Strom Thurmond 12-0 after two offensive plays. One of those touchdowns was on a deep ball from Jequan Harris to TJ West when the Rebels faked a run – King and the Bearcats may try to pull something similar in the early going Friday, especially if the North Augusta defense is too eager to stop Way.
Edisto (4-1) at Strom Thurmond (5-1)
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Edisto 58-6 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Players to watch
Edisto
- Jalen Green, ATH. Green scored on a 99-yard kick return last week in a victory.
- JJ Nimmons, QB. Nimmons scored a rushing touchdown and passed for a touchdown in the Cougars' last game.
Strom Thurmond
- Jequan Harris, QB. Harris has limited the mistakes this season. He's completed 63 percent of his passes and has only thrown one interception.
- Stanley Hill, RB. Hill is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry so far this season.
- Quez Holmes, LB. Holmes has 33 tackles on the season.
Keys to the game
While the Rebels have been rolling, they'll still be looking to refocus for the region push. In order to make that happen this week Strom Thurmond will again look to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The defensive line has especially been bothersome for opposing teams and will again. Its a big part of the reason the Rebels are only allowing 11.8 points per game, and it should play a big factor on Friday night.
Barnwell (6-0) at Allendale-Fairfax (3-3)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Allendale-Fairfax 58-6 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- Jamari Chisolm, RB. Chisolm added five more touchdowns last week, bringing his total to 21 for the season.
- Maurice Watson, DL. Watson made five tackles for loss and three sacks last week.
- Ernest Smith, DL. Smith leads the team with 16 tackles for loss.
Allendale-Fairfax
- Desmond Williams, RB. The shifty back finds success in the Tigers' option sets.
- Kenorian Williams, WR/DB. The senior plays a big role in Allendale-Fairfax's game plan in multiple facets of the game.
Keys to the game
Allendale-Fairfax will pose a slightly unique challenge for the Barnwell defense. The Warhorses have been ready for every challenge thrown at them so far, however. This one will likely be no different. Expect another stifling effort by the Warhorses' defense and a balanced attack from their offense.
Fox Creek (3-2) at Ninety Six (2-2)
Last time they played
Ninety Six defeated Fox Creek 41-17 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Players to watch
Fox Creek
- Ryan Chavous, RB/DL. Chavous scored a rushing touchdown last week against Crescent to bring his season total to 11.
- Dawson Lewis, DL/RB. Lewis leads the Predators in tackles (40), tackles for loss (22) and sacks (six) through five games.
- CJ Tillman, DL/OL. Tillman has 31 tackles (six for loss) and an interception so far this season.
Ninety Six
- Josh Booker, RB/DB. The Wildcats' senior rushed for 129 yards and a score in last week's 26-0 win over Dixie.
- Michael Cato, RB. Cato scored two rushing touchdowns in last week's win.
Keys to the game
Both teams are coming into this week on a three-game winning streak, the most recent of which was a 26-0 shutout for each, so one team will have to figure out a way to slow the other's momentum. Ninety Six ran the football well against Dixie and didn't allow much of anything, which sounds an awful lot like how Fox Creek had success against Crescent. Strong play from the Predators' defensive linemen could help disrupt the Wildcats' rushing attack. The same goes for Ninety Six, which will need to find out how to slow down Fox Creek's runners.
Silver Bluff (2-3) at Saluda (4-1)
Last time they played
Saluda defeated Silver Bluff 10-0 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Players to watch
Silver Bluff
- Maleik Williams, QB. He passed for 88 yards and ran for a touchdown last week.
- Alijah Alford, LB. Alford had nine tackles and a tackle for loss in the Bulldogs' loss to Swansea.
- Defensive backs. This group will be tested often by talented Saluda quarterback Noah Bell.
Saluda
- Reagan Cherry, LB. Cherry, a former Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojan, is one of the Tigers' leading tacklers with 49 total.
- Noah Bell, QB. The senior is approaching 1,000 yards passing for the season and has thrown 17 touchdowns.
Keys to the game
There's no hiding the fact the Bulldogs will have the mitigate the threat Bell poses throwing the football. One way to accomplish that is by limiting the amount of time he has to pass the ball. That's where the defensive line comes in. Winning matchups up front and creating pressure will be key. The Silver Bluff offense will look to boost its production as well as to pick up momentum earlier in the action. In each of the past two games the offense has gotten off to slower starts.
Denmark-Olar (3-2, 1-1 Region 3-A) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (3-2, 2-0 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Denmark-Olar 40-30 on Sept. 28, 2018.
Players to watch
Denmark-Olar
- Malik Palmer, QB/DB. Palmer has plenty of experience leading the Vikings' offense.
- TJ Williams, RB/LB. Williams had a strong night running the football in last week's 25-0 win over North.
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Cameron Davis, OL/DL. Davis has 22 tackles (seven for loss) and a forced fumble this season.
- Tray Dean, DL/RB. Dean leads the Trojans in tackles (35), tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (five) this season.
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Leaphart has accounted for 866 yards of total offense – 574 passing, 292 rushing – and 13 total touchdowns this season.
Keys to the game
Containing Denmark-Olar's speedy skill position players is a must for Ridge Spring-Monetta, and the Trojans can help themselves out in a big way by getting a good push from the defensive line. The defense gave up passing touchdowns in the first half of last week's win over Williston-Elko but shut out the Blue Devils in the second half. RS-M's offense continues to look well-rounded, with the sophomore Leaphart making mostly good decisions through the first five games of the season. This is RS-M's long-awaited home opener in its new stadium, and the Trojans will certainly be riding an emotional high early in the game – how they manage that could be the difference between an early lead or a deficit.