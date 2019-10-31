Bamberg-Ehrhardt (7-2, 2-1 Region 5-AA) at Barnwell (9-0, 3-0 Region 5-AA)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21-20 on Oct. 26, 2018.
Players to watch
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Treyton Still, QB. It's a bit of a question mark if Still will still be under center this week. He helped lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt to a victory while filling in last week.
- TJ Inabinet, RB. Inabinet ran for 92 yards a week ago.
Barnwell
- Maurice Watson, DL. Watson has made 12 tackles for loss this season.
- TJ Miller, RB/WR. A versatile player, Miller has made big plays in the run game and pass game.
- Demaurion Ginn, LB. Ginn has 40 total tackles and two sacks. He's also been solid in pass coverage.
Keys to the game
With a win, Barnwell assures itself an outright region championship for the second consecutive season. The Warhorses have used a mix of dominate defense and consistent offense all season to rack up lopsided victories. The defense has been particularly strong in region play, allowing only six points through three games. Another defensive effort similar to that would be tough for Bamberg-Ehrhardt to overcome.
Midland Valley (1-7, 1-3 Region 5-AAAA) at South Aiken (1-8, 1-3 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
South Aiken defeated Midland Valley 52-27 on Oct. 26, 2018.
Players to watch
Midland Valley
- Walter Baker, RB. Baker ran for more than 100 yards last week. Getting him going again could help the offense flow more smoothly.
- Linebackers. This group needs to be prepared to fly to the ball against a South Aiken team which has been running it well.
- Charlie Bussey, WR. Bussey was the Mustangs leading receiver in last week's game against North Augusta.
South Aiken
- Caleb Eichelberger, OL. The T-Breds' senior leader on the offensive line has been playing on the defensive front, as well, and he has been a big contributor to free up the linebackers.
- Dallas McKeever, WR/DB. McKeever returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass last week.
- Nequel Martin, RB/LB. Martin's strong two-way play continued last week. He had a team-high 14 tackles against Airport.
Keys to the game
South Aiken needs to execute well enough that penalties and other miscues don't hurt the T-Breds once again. The run game continues to make strides, and the defense has played well – however, the offense needs to take advantage of the opportunities the defense creates rather than settling for empty possessions. That's also where Midland Valley needs to shore up its defense. The Mustangs have had a tough time stopping teams on the ground. They've given up an average of 244 yards per game in region play.
Midland Valley has a prime chance to make a big statement in the region if it can put together a solid defensive performance and get the passing game going. The T-Breds have looked all season like they could be a dangerous team once everything clicked. That needs to happen this week, because it's win or go home – the winner gets the fourth and final playoff spot from Region 5-AAAA, and the loser's season ends Friday night.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (6-3, 4-2 Region 3-A) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (5-4, 4-2 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 33-0 on Oct. 26, 2018.
Players to watch
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- Arquan Edwards, QB/DB. The RS-M defense will have to keep Edwards contained to prevent explosive plays.
- K'ron Lowery, DL. Lowery made 10 tackles in H-K-T's 26-22 win over Denmark-Olar on Oct. 18.
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Tray Dean, DL/RB. Dean has made 69 tackles (13 for loss) this season, and he has an increased role in the run game to go along with his special teams duties.
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Sullivan rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and he made 10 tackles (two for loss) last week.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/DB. Weaver intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, in last week's win over Estill.
Keys to the game
If quarterback Remedee Leaphart is healthy, the offense opens up for Ridge Spring-Monetta. If he's still out, then RS-M will go with a heavy dose of Sullivan, Dean, Weaver and others in the run game. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler has speed everywhere, including up front, so RS-M will have to find a way to neutralize that. H-K-T doesn't shy away from the deep ball, which could lead to more interception opportunities for Weaver and his fellow defensive backs. Dean and Cameron Davis can be key disruptors on the defensive line, and they can throw off H-K-T's timing. The winner of this game is Region 3-A's No. 3 seed and will host either Great Falls or Timmonsville in the first round of the playoffs. The loser gets the No. 4 and will hit the road to face either McCormick or Ware Shoals.
Wagener-Salley (9-0, 6-0 Region 3-A) at Estill (2-7, 1-5 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Estill 46-0 on Oct. 26, 2018.
Players to watch
Wagener-Salley
- Jeremiah Bynem, LB/RB. Bynem rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns last week against Denmark-Olar.
- Elijah Davis, DL/TE. Half of Davis' 14 tackles last week were behind the line of scrimmage. He now has 39 tackles for loss this season.
- Westin Williams, DL/TE. Williams made five tackles for loss last week, bringing the North-South selection's season total to 45.
Estill
- Koki Green, QB. Green doesn't hesitate to take shots deep downfield. He stood up to plenty of pressure in last week's game, and he should see more this week.
- Lenin Romero, K. Romero drilled a 42-yard field goal and perfectly executed an onside kick last week at Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Keys to the game
Wagener-Salley just needs to play Wagener-Salley football, and everything will be just fine for the top-ranked War Eagles. Wagener-Salley has already locked up the Region 3-A title and has a first-round bye in the playoffs, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to play for this week – the War Eagles will try to complete the first undefeated regular season in program history. The War Eagles have outscored opponents 458-70 this season, and the defense has made a total of 226 tackles for loss – an average of more than 25 per game. They should continue that pace Friday.
Denmark-Olar (4-5, 2-4 Region 3-A) at Williston-Elko (2-7, 2-4 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Williston-Elko defeated Denmark-Olar 46-26 on Oct. 26, 2018.
Players to watch
Denmark-Olar
- Dareon James, RB. James rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown against Estill on Oct. 11.
- Malik Palmer, QB. Palmer rushed for 123 yards and two scores against Ridge Spring-Monetta on Oct 4.
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler can extend drives or create explosive plays to build big momentum for the offense.
- Thomas Payne, LB/WR. Payne has been a leading tackler all season for the Blue Devils.
- Javier Rudolph, RB/DB. Rudolph is the team's top rusher and is always a threat in the secondary.
Keys to the game
The Williston-Elko defense will have to keep Palmer bottled up, as he's shown time and again that he can be very hard to stop once he gets into a rhythm running the football. The Blue Devils have done a good job of flying to the football this year defensively, and that will have to continue against the Vikings. As always, Williston-Elko will look to get the run game going to open things up in the passing game. Turnovers will be key – Denmark-Olar has made mistakes in key spots this year, and Williston-Elko has forced plenty of turnovers this season. The Blue Devils will have to take care of the ball, too, and any balance they find offensively should help. The winner of this week's game takes the No. 5 seed from the region and will visit either Ware Shoals or McCormick in the first round of the playoffs. The loser gets the No. 6 and heads to the Lower State to face either Lake View or Hemingway.
North Augusta (4-5, 2-2 Region 5-AAAA) at Aiken (0-9, 0-4 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated Aiken 41-19 on Oct. 26, 2018.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Grayson Bridgers, WR/K. Bridgers has a team-high 25 catches for 396 yards and four touchdowns.
- Charles Hammond, DL. Hammond has a team-high 13 tackles for loss and could severely hamper Aiken's run game.
- Cole Saggus, RB/LB. Saggus has acclimated nicely to his spot in the offensive backfield. He's rushed for 330 yards on only 38 carries since moving to offense.
Aiken
- Antavious Lawton, QB. Lawton threw a 24-yard touchdown pass last week.
- Phillip Collins, DL. Collins has been a bright spot up front for the Hornets at times this season.
Keys to the game
North Augusta needs to keep doing what's been working over the last few weeks. The Yellow Jackets again had success running the football with Saggus against Midland Valley, and they did a good job of cutting down on some of the turnovers. They have a chance to extend their win streak to three games heading into a home playoff game next week, so in this game they can continue to solidify the things they've done well. Stopping Aiken's run game is a way for North Augusta to take control of this game. Aiken's focus will be on competing and doing things the right way. It's an opportunity for the Hornets to end the season on a high note and carry some momentum into the offseason with a strong showing.
BYE: Strom Thurmond