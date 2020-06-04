GRANITEVILLE — The framed photo on the side table, surrounded by cupcakes iced like basketballs, said it all.
In that photo is Stephen Webster, at the time all of maybe 5 years old, taking aim at the basketball hoop in his driveway in the pouring rain.
Thursday, he took a seat at a table set up in his driveway to sign a letter of intent to play basketball at Erskine College.
Those years of dedication, from his days at St. Mary's in Aiken to a high school career at Augusta's Aquinas High School that included a state championship in 2018, produced an opportunity for Webster to play at the next level.
"I'm really excited about this decision," said Webster, who wants to study sports administration. "I went up to Erskine about a month ago and met the coaches, and what they're all about I'm really interested in. That really helped me make that decision to go there."
An honorable mention all-region selection this past season, Webster stood out as a steadying influence on the roster. First-year head coach Patrick Green said Thursday that he wished he could've spent more time with Webster, a 5-foot-11 guard whose impact on the program extended far beyond the court.
"His leadership was phenomenal for us," Green said. "Kudos to him for being able to extend his career and do something he enjoys and something he's loved for a long time. In my estimation, he's one of the premier shooters from this past season in the CSRA. Erskine's getting a great kid in that regard.
"He commits in the classroom. He commits as a great student-athlete. He won our virtue award this year at Aquinas. ... He represented himself well. He represented our team well. He represented his family well. I know he's gonna go on to do great things at Erskine."
Those leadership qualities also stood out to Erskine's coaches, who liked Webster's team-first attitude. He said being a part of Darren Douglas' state championship team two years ago helped him become a better leader moving forward, and he plans to continue that trajectory in college.
"I'm just ready to give it all and going and being an underdog, because that's what I'm used to," he said.