WILLISTON — Well, maybe Aiken and Chester had the right idea after all.
The Cyclones and Hornets moved their high school football season opener to Thursday night to avoid potential bad weather Friday, and they were able to play a full game without incident.
Several teams in the Aiken Standard coverage area can't say the same about their games Friday.
The Aiken Standard Game of the Week between Barnwell and Williston-Elko was called due to lightning strikes just as the teams were jogging back onto the field for the second half. Barnwell held a 28-14 halftime lead.
The Warhorses, ranked second in the state in Class AA, wasted little time racing out to a 21-0 lead. Jamari Chisolm rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and his 34-yard score gave Barnwell a 7-0 lead less than 4 minutes into the game.
Craig Pender passed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, the first a 31-yarder to TJ Miller for a 14-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.
Chisolm's 23-yard touchdown with 7:34 left in the first half made it 21-0 before the Blue Devils responded.
Tres Rimes hit AJ Chandler for a 60-yard touchdown to put Williston-Elko on the board, but Pender zipped a pass to Marcus Robinson for a 63-yard score just 21 seconds later for a 28-8 lead.
The Blue Devils made defensive stands and pieced together drives in the second quarter, the last ending with a 4-yard touchdown run by Rimes with 1:39 before the break. Rimes had 211 passing yards in the first half, and Chandler caught six passes for 189 yards and the touchdown.
The game will be resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday, though, as lightning arrived with plenty more bad weather predicted behind it.
The Warhorses and Blue Devils aren't the only ones who have to play at a later date.
North Augusta's game at Thomson never started, with lightning striking before kickoff and threatening to continue. Those teams will tee it up again at The Brickyard at 7 p.m. Monday.
Midland Valley's home opener against Lakeside didn't make it to the end of the first quarter before it was called for the night. The game has been cancelled and will not be made up.
Strom Thurmond and Saluda made it to the end of the third quarter in Johnston, with the Rebels leading 14-8, before the stadium was cleared for a weather delay. That game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Ridge Spring-Monetta's season opener at Batesburg-Leesville was delayed with the Trojans trailing 21-0 in head coach Brian Smith's RS-M debut.
Some teams found closure Friday night, however.
Wagener-Salley, the third-ranked team in Class A, opened its season with a 46-2 mauling of Pelion.
Mistakes and Greenwood's defense doomed South Aiken, which fell 21-2 on the road in a game that was called with 3:23 remaining.
And then there were Chester and Aiken, who avoided all of the trouble by playing Thursday. The defending Class AAA champion Cyclones made a major statement to start their "Encore" season, beating Aiken 52-6 in Olajuwon Paige's head coaching debut.