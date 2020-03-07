No. 2 NORTH AUGUSTA 70, No. 4 SOUTH POINTE 57
COLUMBIA — The champs weren't yet ready to give up the throne.
Far removed from the comfort of a 16-point second-quarter lead, the second-ranked North Augusta girls' basketball team suddenly found its hopes of a fourth straight Class AAAA state championship in jeopardy.
Fourth-ranked South Pointe was rolling, with all-state senior Randi Neal leading the way as the Stallions roared all the way back to take a two-point lead late in the third quarter.
Eight minutes from even more history and tied at 45 apiece, the mindset in the North Augusta huddle was classic Lady Jackets.
"Basically that we came to win," said head coach Al Young. "That we were champions, and that team, South Pointe, was trying to take that away from us. We had to suck it up. We don't have but about six players. I know you're tired, but that's beside the point. We've got to go, got to win, got to suck it up and got to finish."
Before long, Saturday felt like yet another North Augusta business trip at Colonial Life Arena. The Lady Jackets closed the game on a 30-15 run over the final 12:53 to lock up their fourth consecutive state title with a 70-57 victory, making them the seventh program in state history to reach that milestone.
"We didn't get down on ourselves," said senior guard Tyliah Burns, who scored a game-high 33 points and drilled all five of North Augusta's 3-pointers. "We knew that we worked hard for this so we're in better shape. We went out there and did what we did and played North Augusta basketball."
For much of the first half it was business as usual for the Lady Jackets (28-2). They led 13-6 after one quarter and built on that advantage in the second, eventually going ahead by 16 after back-to-back Burns buckets.
South Pointe (27-3) refused to follow the script in its pursuit of a first championship, scoring nine straight to get within seven before a Burns 3 made it 35-25 at the half.
Neal shook off some early foul trouble and caught fire in the third, scoring 12 of her 22 in the period and tying the game at 40-40 with a 3 with 3:20 left. Jaliyah Gaiton's two free throws gave the Stallions a brief lead, and the teams headed to the fourth tied at 45.
Then the Lady Jackets took over.
"We wanted it. You've got to push. They wanted it, too," Ingram said. "So we just knew it was a competition, so we had to keep going."
Ingram, like Burns an all-state selection, had two crucial buckets in the fourth quarter and scored 14 points in her final game. Junior Kiana Lee, a key player in each of the last two state title wins, had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Aiyana Hightower had six points, and sophomore forward Arin Moore played huge minutes off the bench and had four rebounds and six blocks.
South Pointe's Neal and Jamia Blake also lived up to their all-state reputation. Neal's 22 points were a team high, and Blake nearly had a triple-double with nine points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Stallions' grand revenge tour came up one stop short – they avenged each of their two regular-season losses with playoff wins to get to Columbia, then looked poised to deliver the ultimate payback to North Augusta after last year's title loss.
Instead, they were again reminded that these Lady Jackets are on one of the great runs in state history.
Burns and Ingram spoke earlier in the week about the pressure of keeping the state title streak alive, and they shouldered the load in the key moments. Burns said she didn't know she had scored as many points as she did until being told after the game, but she knew she had to get it done for her team.
"That's kind of what we expect from our seniors, and I just hope that the underclassmen saw what they did and they'll be ready to step up next year," said Young. "We expect that from our seniors, and they didn't fail us. They stepped up on the biggest stage of their career so far, they reacted, and certainly they were able to bring the championship home for us."
The seniors finish their high school careers with a record of 109-5 and a 19-game playoff winning streak they'll count on the underclassmen to continue. Most importantly, they'll head to college with four state championship rings.
"It means everything," Burns said. "That's all we wanted, and we got it."