The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has narrowed its list of nominees for the five-person Class of 2020, and former North Augusta and Clemson star Charlie Waters and former Blackville-Hilda star Troy Brown are among its finalists.
Waters, a North Augusta Sports Hall of Fame inductee in 2008, is also a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (1980) and Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame ('81). He was selected to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster in 1965 and was an All-ACC pick in 1969. He won two Super Bowls (VI and XII) with the Dallas Cowboys, was a two-time All-Pro and three time Pro Bowl selection. He still shares the NFL record for most career playoff interceptions (nine).
Brown, already a member of the College Football Hall of Fame (2010), New England Patriots Hall of Fame ('12) and South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame ('16), is one of 17-modern era finalists. There are also three Legacy finalists eligible to join the five-person class, which will be enshrined April 2 at the Hilton Greenville.
Brown helped Blackville-Hilda win a state championship in 1988 before playing collegiately at Marshall, where he set the NCAA record for kickoff returns a member of the Thundering Herd's 1992 Division I-AA national championship team. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1993 and played there for 15 seasons, collecting three Super Bowl titles along the way.
Their fellow finalists include:
• Terry Allen — Clemson: Holds Clemson freshman single season yardage record (973), NFL All-Pro, Named one of 80 Greatest Redskins.
• Art Baker — Sumter/Presbyterian College: Running back at PC, head coach at Furman, The Citadel, East Carolina and assistant coach at Clemson.
• Jeff Bostic — Clemson: Three-time Super Bowl Champion, NFL All-Pro, Washington Redskins Ring of Fame.
• Joe Bostic — Clemson: Two-time All-American, third round NFL Draft Pick, 10 NFL seasons.
• Peter Boulware — Columbia/Florida State: Consensus All-American, four-time Pro Bowl selection, Super Bowl XXXV champion, Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor.
• Dexter Coakley — Mount Pleasant/Appalachian State: three-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Buck Buchanan Award, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, three Pro Bowl selections.
• Ben Coates — Greenwood/Livingstone College: four-time All-Pro, Super Bowl XXXV champion, NFL 1990’s All-Decade Team, New England Patriots Hall of Fame.
• Brad Edwards — University of South Carolina: Played nine seasons in NFL, Super Bowl XXVI champion, current Athletic Director at George Mason.
• Terry Kinard — Sumter High/Clemson: two-time consensus All-American, College Football Hall of Fame, Clemson Ring of Honor, Super Bowl XXI champion.
• Stump Mitchell — The Citadel: Citadel single-season and career rushing yardage record holder, played 10 seasons in NFL, current running backs coach of Cleveland Browns.
• Robert Porcher — Wando/South Carolina State: first-round NFL draft pick, three-time All-Pro, 95.5 career sacks, namesake of Detroit Lions' “Man of the Year" award.
• Rick Sanford — Rock Hill/University of South Carolina: All-American, first Gamecock to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, NFL All-Pro.
• Willie Scott — Newberry/University of South Carolina: first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, played eight seasons in the NFL.
• Clyde Simmons, Jr. — Lane: 100-sack club, two-time All-Pro, Philadelphia Eagles 75th Anniversary Team and Hall of Fame.
• Steve Spurrier — University of Florida: Heisman Trophy winner and national championship head coach, all-time winningest head coach at South Carolina (including three straight 11-win seasons).
The three Legacy finalists are:
• Francis Marion Campbell (1929-2016) — Chester/University of Georgia: two-time Pro Bowl, NFL All-Pro, longtime NFL assistant and head coach.
• Chester McGlockton (1969-2011) — Clemson: first-round draft pick, three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection.
• Joe Morrison (1937-1989) — University of Cincinnati: Coached at University of South Carolina for six seasons, 1984 Walter Camp Coach of the Year.
The final round of voting is open to supporting members and media now through January 31. The Class of 2020 will be finalized and announced mid-February.