GREENVILLE — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Class of 2020, which includes former North Augusta Yellow Jacket Charlie Waters.
Waters, Art Baker, Robert Porcher, Willie Scott and Steve Spurrier will be enshrined at 6:30 p.m. April 2 at the Hilton Greenville. South Carolina State legendary head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.
The Miami-born Waters was a football and baseball star at North Augusta, earning a spot on the 1965 Shrine Bowl roster and receiving a football scholarship to Clemson. He started out as a quarterback before finishing his collegiate career as a wide receiver. In 1969, he caught 44 passes for 738 yards as a senior, a Clemson record at that time, and earn an All-ACC selection. Waters was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981.
He was chosen 66th overall as a defensive back by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970 NFL Draft. In his first five seasons, he spent time at corner and free safety, but his career really took off in 1975 when he became the mainstay at strong safety. He would go onto play through the 1981 season, playing in five Super Bowls and winning two (VI, XII), being named to three Pro Bowls (1976-1978), and named Second-Team All-Pro twice (1977, 1978). He intercepted 41 passes (third all-time in Cowboys history) in his career and recovered seven fumbles. His nine playoff interceptions are an NFL record. After retiring from playing he became an NFL and college coach, as well as a commentator for a short time. He also managed a gas marketing company with his longtime teammate Cliff Harris.
He and his wife, Rosie, currently live in Texas. They are the parents of three sons Cody (deceased), Ben and Cliff. Waters is also a member of the North Augusta Sports Hall of Fame and South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (1980).
Baker, a Sumter native, was starting halfback at Presbyterian College for two seasons before graduating in 1953, after which he became an assistant coach at his alma mater. He coached under Frank Howard as Clemson, then took a job at Texas Tech before accepting the head coaching job at Furman in 1973. He was hired by The Citadel in 1978 and remained the school's head coach until 1982.
He took assistant coaching jobs at East Carolina and Florida State before becoming the Pirates' head coach in 1985.
Porcher, a Wando native, played collegiately at Tennessee State and S.C. State before being drafted 26th overall in 1992 by the Detroit Lions. He spent his entire 13-year pro career in Detroit, accumulating a franchise-record 95.5 career sacks. He earned Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors in 1997, 1999, and 2001.
Scott, from Newberry, led the University of South Carolina in receiving as a senior in 1980 and finished his career in the top 10 on the school's career receptions list. He was drafted 14th overall in 1981 by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he stayed until 1985 before signing with the New England Patriots.
Since retiring from playing, Scott has spent time coaching at the NFL, college, and high school level. Those coaching stops include the New England Patriots, East Carolina, S.C. State, Savannah State, and Newberry College. He has also coached at Brookland-Cayce, Calhoun County, Pelion, and Saluda high schools.
Spurrier grew up a multi-sport star in Johnson City, Tennessee, and won the 1966 Heisman Trophy as quarterback of the Florida Gators. He became a head coaching legend, winning an ACC championship at Duke, then seven SEC titles and a national championship at Florida. He took over at South Carolina in 2005, leading the Gamecocks to three of the program's four 10-win seasons.
He won five straight games over Clemson and retired as the winningest coach in both Florida and South Carolina history.