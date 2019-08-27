Barnwell and Wagener-Salley remain the area's highest-ranked teams in the S.C. Prep Media Football Poll following a weather-interrupted Week 0.
Barnwell stayed in the No. 2 spot in Class AA following a 69-14 win at Williston-Elko in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week. Abbeville is still the unanimous No. 1 in Class AA heading into a big road game at Newberry. The Warhorses plays their home opener Thursday against Blackville-Hilda, which moved up four spots into the No. 5 slot in Class A.
Wagener-Salley received one first-place vote and is still ranked third in the Class A poll behind No. 1 Lamar (six first-place votes) and Green Sea Floyds (seven first-place votes). The War Eagles were one of few area teams to complete their game Friday night, as they made quick work of Class AAA foe Pelion in a 46-2 victory. The War Eagles hit the road Friday to face Fox Creek in the Predators' season opener.
Blackville-Hilda climbed to fifth after a 36-14 win over Bethune-Bowman in Brandon Isaac's head coaching debut at his alma mater. Ridge Spring-Monetta dropped one spot from seventh to eighth following the Trojans' storm-shortened, 21-0 loss to Batesburg-Leesville. RS-M faces another Class AA opponent this week when it visits fifth-ranked Saluda.
Williston-Elko is in the "also receiving votes" category. The Blue Devils host Silver Bluff on Friday.
North Augusta dropped a spot from eighth to ninth in the Class AAAA poll following a 26-0 loss Monday night at Thomson. The Yellow Jackets will look to regroup quickly ahead of Friday's home opener against Evans, which is the Aiken Standard Game of the Week. Myrtle Beach is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAA.
Strom Thurmond suffered a last-second loss to Saluda on Saturday morning and fell from fifth to seventh in the Class AAA poll. The Rebels host Aiken on Friday. No. 1 Chester received 13 first-place votes, with second-ranked Dillon getting the other vote.
Dutch Fork remains the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAAA.