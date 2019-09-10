Barnwell and Wagener-Salley are still the area's highest-ranked teams in the latest S.C. Prep Football Media poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.
The Warhorses and War Eagles held onto their spots, while other area teams dropped in their respective polls despite victories last week.
Barnwell (3-0) is still the second-ranked team in Class AA following a 42-7 win over rival Silver Bluff in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week. The Warhorses have outscored their opponents 173-39, and they face Burke on Thursday at The Citadel. Abbeville is still the unanimous No. 1 in Class AA.
Like Barnwell, Wagener-Salley (3-0) is still the No. 2 team in Class A. The War Eagles again received one first-place vote after Friday's 74-0 victory over Eau Claire. The War Eagles have scored 104 consecutive points and have outscored their opponents 162-22. They have a bye this week and begin Region 3-A play next Friday at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
Defending state champion Green Sea Floyds received 10 first-place votes and is the top-ranked team in Class A. Third-ranked Lamar received the other first-place vote.
Blackville-Hilda (2-1) stayed put at No. 5 after a 27-0 win over Allendale-Fairfax. Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-2) moved back into the poll at No. 9 after a 68-28 win over Whitmire. Both teams are off this week, with the Hawks hosting No. 7 Denmark-Olar next week and the Trojans visiting North next week.
Williston-Elko (0-2) received votes in the poll and has a road game Friday at Allendale-Fairfax.
Strom Thurmond (2-1) dropped two spots from No. 7 to No. 9 in Class AAA despite a 42-27 win over South Aiken. The Rebels play their third straight game against an Aiken County Class AAAA school Friday when they play a road game at Midland Valley. Dillon received eight first-place votes and took over the No. 1 spot in Class AAA following Chester's loss to Class AAAAA Rock Hill.
North Augusta (2-1) fell from a tie for 10th to the "others receiving votes" category of the Class AAAA poll after last week's 17-16 win over Georgia opponent Grovetown. The Yellow Jackets host Class AAAAA Blythewood on Friday. Defending state champion Myrtle Beach received all 12 first-place votes and is still No. 1.
No surprises in the Class AAAAA poll, which stayed almost exactly the same as all of the top teams remained undefeated. Dutch Fork is still the unanimous No. 1.