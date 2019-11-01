No. 2 BARNWELL 28, No. 8 BAMBERG-EHRHARDT 12
BARNWELL — Taking a much-needed break on the sideline, Barnwell quarterback Craig Pender turned to teammate Parker Ferguson and told him he was tired of running the football.
"Well, not tired of running the football, but tired because I was running the football," Pender corrected with a laugh. "But, you know, anything to get it done."
With a physical Bamberg-Ehrhardt team determined to stop running back Jamari Chisolm from having another huge night, Pender came through with 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to go along with 148 passing yards and another score in a 28-12 victory Friday night in the regular season finale.
"First off, the big guys up front. Passing the ball, running the ball, nothing would get done without the big guys up front," said Barnwell's senior quarterback. "They were expecting Chisolm – Chisolm's had a great year, and they were expecting a lot out of him. I don't think they were expecting as much quarterback run. But hey, anything to get it done."
Bamberg-Ehrhardt did its part in slowing down Chisolm and the Warhorses' other backs, holding them to a combined 34 yards on 18 carries. But the Red Raiders couldn't figure out how to stop Pender.
With a Region 5-AA championship and undefeated regular season on the line, Barnwell (10-0, 4-0 Region 5-AA) overcame a 6-0 deficit by scoring 28 straight points. The second-ranked Warhorses haven't trailed much this season, but they were down at the end of the first quarter.
The deficit lasted about 3 minutes. Dallyon Creech's 2-yard touchdown run – set up primarily by a long completion from Pender to Ena Bynum – gave the Warhorses the lead for good with 10:07 left in the first half.
Demaurion Ginn returned an interception 62 yards for a score to make it 14-6, a lead the Warhorses carried into halftime.
Barnwell had two short scoring drives in the third quarter, both set up by Bamberg-Ehrhardt fumbles. Pender threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Robinson and then ran for a 10-yard score for a 28-6 lead.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt, which came into the game with an outside shot at the region title, never recovered. The Red Raiders scored again with 6 minutes to go, but that was it.
"Bamberg's a physical football team. They hit us in the mouth a little bit, which is good for us. We needed a football game like that," said Barnwell head coach Dwayne Garrick. "I thought we played pretty well on defense. Demaurion Ginn's pick was big right there. We made a few plays here and there on offense. But they were physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage. It was tough. ... I knew it was going to be this type of football game."
The Warhorses will be a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and will host a first-round game next Friday.