Barnwell's offense is a different kind of "multiple".
Plenty of high school football programs talk about, or aspire to, being multiple. But doing it the way the Warhorses do it is a different ballgame.
Barnwell (14-0) can move the ball just as easily lining up with one running back and four wide receivers as it can with everyone packed into the wishbone for the power run game. That gives the Warhorses the ability to switch it up whenever they need to – or whenever they want to.
"A lot of people say you can't do it. We do it. We spend a lot of time doing it," said head coach Dwayne Garrick, whose team faces Saluda at 5 p.m. Friday in the Class AA state championship game at Benedict College. "I like the physical part of the wishbone. We do it to keep our kids physical, to be honest with you. ... We've probably gone a little more spread this past year. We've got a really good group of senior kids. Craig's now been part of this offense for three, four years. We feel pretty good about the four wides we have, feel good about our offensive line."
"Craig", of course, means senior starting quarterback Craig Pender, who's had another efficient season guiding an offense that's averaging more than 46 points per game. He's completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,292 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions, and he's the team's fourth-leading rusher with 467 yards and another four scores on 61 carries. He'll lead the offense against an improved Saluda defense that's been overshadowed by a record-setting offense.
"They're quick. They're not really the biggest guys, but they fly around," said Pender, who has three receivers in the 500-yard range this season. "Cade Gentry, he's a quick hitter at free safety for them. ... I feel like our run game, being led by Jamari (Chisolm) and I'll run it a little bit, I feel like our running game will be a big strong point for us this week and we'll throw it around if we have to."
Chisolm is chasing a little bit of a local history. The junior running back is one of the state's most productive backs, picking up 1,739 yards on 193 carries to go along with 318 receiving yards. He's been a sure bet to reach the end zone each week, crossing the goal line a total of 38 times through 14 games – per South Carolina High School League records, the most touchdowns scored by a player in a single season in 40 by Williston-Elko's Kendric Salley in 2010.
That mark is in reach Friday night, and Chisolm can reach it in multiple ways.