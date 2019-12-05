Barnwell knows what to expect this time around.
That wasn't the case for the Warhorses last year as they became the first Barnwell football team to play for a state championship since 1997.
Head coach Dwayne Garrick saw that deer-in-headlights look from some of his players, and they never recovered in a 48-14 loss to an Abbeville buzz saw.
They've worked since then to get back to Friday's Class AA state championship (5 p.m. at Benedict College), a game most figured would be a rematch with Abbeville until Saluda intervened last week with a stunning win over the four-time defending state champs in the Upper State title game.
"We're not supposed to be here," Tigers head coach Stewart Young said. "... Not a lot of people had us predicted to be sitting here but us."
Saluda (11-3) doesn't have that championship game experience, but the Tigers have showed the last two weeks that maybe they don't need it – they avenged regular-season losses to Southside Christian (56-42) and Abbeville (32-28) just to get here.
Barnwell (14-0), on the other hand, has been in the championship discussion throughout its seniors' careers. Four straight Lower State championship game appearances have now yielded two straight state title shots. But for all the winning they've done, this is the one win they've never celebrated.
Garrick has, though. Ten years ago he led Williston-Elko to a Class A, Division II title – one year after finishing runner-up – and he was previously an assistant under legendary Barnwell head coach Mac Wier, who guided the Warhorses to six state championship appearances and two titles.
"They love their football in Barnwell, same as they do in Saluda," Garrick said. "Small town, really nothing to do. Everybody will be here on Friday night – shut down the shops, and everybody will be ready to roll. I learned a lot from Coach Wier being here.
"It means a lot to have that tradition in the past, that winning tradition that he established there. ...It's been fun. It's very demanding, as Coach Young will tell you. Sometimes at these big schools, you can go out to Walmart and nobody knows who you are. But I can promise you, you lose on Friday night (here) and go to Walmart, you better get in and get out in a hurry."
The Warhorses will rely on their experience and their senior leaders, plus a multi-pronged offense and a smothering defense that have produced 14 wins by an average of more than 35 points per game.
Saluda will turn to its Air Raid offense – and an improved defense that hasn't been shy about switching up formations to make stops – to try to bring home a championship in the school's first appearance since 1963.
The Tigers will have to prove that they've come down from that high of knocking off Abbeville, their nemesis who's among the state's all-time great programs. They'll also have to handle the bright lights, the pressure, the expectations that come with a state championship game.
They'll also have to handle Barnwell, their old scrimmage partners. Garrick and Young talked in the past about how it would be nice if both could meet up at the end of the season instead of before it.
That time has come, and the time has come for Barnwell to show that all of that experience counts for something – the difference between a 52-5 and 51-6 career record for these seniors is only one game, but it's one game that dictates their legacy for generations to come.
"It'd mean a bunch. Again, there's not a whole lot to do in Barnwell, and so many people just pump their lives into Friday night football," Garrick said. "They really do. That's what they live for. They don't live to go to Carolina and Clemson games. They live to go to Friday night football games.
"It would mean the world to the community. It would mean the world to our program. It would mean a lot to young players we've got coming up. The people who live in our community really love our kids, and they really love the traditions there. It would mean a ton."