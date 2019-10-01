Not much changed locally in the latest S.C. Prep Football Media Poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.
One big question following Friday night's play was if No. 2 Wagener-Salley's 49-12 win over No. 4 Blackville-Hilda in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week would be enough for the War Eagles to overtake Lamar for the top spot in Class A.
It was not. The War Eagles earned one more first-place vote and actually received more (six) than Lamar (five) this week, but that still wasn't enough for a No. 1 ranking. The War Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Region 3-A), whose shutout streak reached 178-0 over 142:10 of game time before the Hawks scored Friday, host Williston-Elko on Friday.
The Hawks (3-2, 1-1) dropped from fourth to seventh following the loss and host Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Friday.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (3-2, 2-0) stayed put at No. 9 following a 42-25 win at Williston-Elko. The Trojans make their long-awaited home debut Friday in their new stadium against No. 10 Denmark-Olar.
Barnwell, like Wagener-Salley, also maintained its No. 2 ranking. The Warhorses (6-0) again received one first-place vote in Class AA following a 49-7 win over Midland Valley, but they didn't make up much ground on the top spot after No. 1 Abbeville beat Class AAAA power Hartsville. The Warhorses, who have been ranked No. 2 all season, begin Region 5-AA play Friday at Allendale-Fairfax.
Strom Thurmond also stayed put this week, remaining the eighth-ranked team in Class AAA. The Rebels (5-1) went on the road to beat North Augusta 25-16 last week, and this week they open Region 5-AAA play at home against Edisto.
Dillon received eight first-place votes to remain Class AAA's top-ranked team for the fourth consecutive week. Chapman received the other four first-place votes to stay in second. The only changes to the poll were at the No. 6 (Wade Hampton) and 7 (Gilbert) spots, which those teams swapped from last week.
Myrtle Beach is still Class AAAA's unanimous No. 1, as the Seahawks have been all year. They defeated Conway on Friday, 41-9. The top 10 didn't have many changes this week – Hartsville fell from sixth to eighth following its loss to Abbeville, with A.C. Flora moving up to sixth and Walhalla taking over seventh.
It's a similar story in Class AAAAA, where Dutch Fork is still the unanimous No. 1 following a 49-0 win over Northwestern. No. 2 Byrnes shook up the poll with its 57-30 win over Gaffney, which dropped the Indians from fourth to seventh. Taking their place in fourth was Dorman, and Sumter moved up to fifth.