The Wagener-Salley football team is gaining ground on a No. 1 ranking after another blowout victory this past Friday.
The War Eagles (4-0) are still the second-ranked team in Class A in the S.C. Prep Media Football Poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon. It's the fourth consecutive week Wagener-Salley has been in that spot, but this week the War Eagles earned five first-place votes – the same amount as No. 1 Lamar. No. 3 Green Sea Floyds, the defending state champion, received the other vote.
The top part of the Class A poll will certainly look different next week, as Wagener-Salley hosts fourth-ranked Blackville-Hilda on Friday in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
Wagener-Salley opened Region 3-A play with a 54-0 pasting of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler – the War Eagles have scored 158 straight points since trailing Fox Creek 20-12 back in Week 1.
The Hawks (3-1) moved up to the No. 4 spot, their highest ranking of the season, following a 37-14 win over then-No. 7 Denmark-Olar to open region play. The Vikings dropped to 10th this week.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-2) is ranked ninth following a 60-8 win over North. The Trojans were in a three-way tie for eighth last week with C.E. Murray (now seventh) and Baptist Hill (now eighth). RS-M has a key region game this Friday at Williston-Elko (1-3), which forced nine turnovers in a 44-16 win over Estill.
Barnwell (5-0) stayed put at No. 2 in Class AA after a 28-21 overtime win over Wade Hampton, which was the sixth-ranked team in Class AAA. The Warhorses have been ranked second in all six weeks of the poll, with defending state champion Abbeville keeping the top spot. The Panthers still received 10 of 11 first-place votes, with the Warhorses getting the other one.
Strom Thurmond (4-1) moved up from ninth to eighth in the Class AAA poll. The Rebels beat Emerald 31-6 for their fourth consecutive victory ahead of a big showdown this Friday at North Augusta. Dillon received nine first-place votes and is ranked No. 1 for the third consecutive week. The rest of the top five – Chapman, Camden, Chester and May River, in that order – stayed the same.
Defending state champion Myrtle Beach is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAA, as the Seahawks have been the entire season. The top nine were unchanged from last week, and newcomer Travelers Rest is ranked 10th.
The Class AAAAA poll also remains the same at the top – Dutch Fork is the unanimous No. 1 for the sixth consecutive week. The top eight are all the same as last week, with No. 9 Clover and No. 10 Carolina Forest earning their first rankings of the season.