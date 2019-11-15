WAGENER-SALLEY 44, MCCORMICK 0
WAGENER — Friday night offered a couple of big potential distractions for Wagener-Salley's top-ranked football team in their second-round Class A playoff game against McCormick.
One was the weather, with temperatures in low 40s and rain plus some harsh wind to exacerbate the situation. There was no hiding from it, and players slipped, slid and slogged their way through it from the opening whistle to the final horn.
The other was the potential third-round rematch with third-ranked Lamar, the team that eliminated Wagener-Salley last year. Still, the War Eagles couldn't get caught looking ahead of a young but explosive McCormick team.
They didn't. Wagener-Salley avoided those potential pitfalls by dominating the game up front. The War Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage throughout and cruised to a 44-0 win to set up that third-rounder at home against Lamar.
"It takes a special team to come out here in these conditions and do what they did," said Wagener-Salley head coach Willie Fox. "You can't be concentrating on the rain and the cold. In the first half, we did a tremendous job of that. It just kind of speaks to the maturity of this group, of how they've grown up over the years. This is kind of the fruition of that. They did a really good job tonight, and I'm proud of them."
Kevin Jackson had two touchdown runs of 60 or more yards – a third was called back due to holding – and Ethan Stroman returned an interception for a touchdown to go along with two rushing scores. That was enough for a 30-0 lead at the half, and Kaleb Shaw and Cameron Davis scored in the second half for the final margin.
McCormick had a couple of big runs on its opening drive to set up a first-and-goal at the Wagener-Salley 6-yard line. Then the Chiefs started moving backward – partially because of penalty yardage and partially because of the Wagener-Salley defense. A fourth-and-goal from the 31 only netted 6 yards, and Jackson was in the end zone 4 minutes later for a 6-0 lead.
The War Eagles (11-0) completely negated the big-play potential of McCormick freshman A'Chean Durant, who scored seven times in the Chiefs' playoff-opening win over Williston-Elko. Like they've done all year, the War Eagles eliminated what their opponent did best.
"You can be a really good skill player, but at the end of the day you've got to be able to block them up front," said Fox. "They just struggled on the offensive front all night. Our defensive line has done that all year to people. They've done a really good job of controlling the line of scrimmage."
Next up is Lamar, which ended Wagener-Salley's season in the third round last year. The potential rematch was tough to ignore during the regular season – and impossible once the playoff bracket was released.
"It's here now, man. It's kind of what we expected to happen all year long, as long as we took care of business and they took care of business," Fox said. "That's what we expected to happen. I feel like we've been trying to prepare for them all year, to be honest with you. It's gonna be here next week – the good thing is they've got to get on a bus and come to us this year. We're gonna see what we can do, man. This is a different group this year, so hopefully we can pull it out next week."
M 0 0 0 0 — 0
WS 12 18 8 6 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
WS — Kevin Jackson 63 run (conversion failed) 6:03
WS — Ethan Stroman 3 run (conversion failed) 0:58
Second Quarter
WS — Jackson 67 run (conversion failed) 10:19
WS — Stroman 30 interception return (conversion failed) 9:07
WS — Stroman 45 run (conversion failed) 1:51
Third Quarter
WS — Kaleb Shaw 45 run (Ryant Argroe run) 0:38
Fourth Quarter
WS — Cameron Davis 5 run (conversion failed) 3:38