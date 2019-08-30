WAGENER-SALLEY 42, FOX CREEK 20
NORTH AUGUSTA — Wagener-Salley head coach Willie Fox glanced at the scoreboard, then turned to defensive coordinator Parrish Deans and remembered the hole their War Eagles were in a couple of hours earlier.
Fox Creek held a 20-12 lead, and the Predators' offense was making things happen with explosive plays. To make things worse, Wagener-Salley was down three starting offensive linemen after two more became injured in the first half Friday night.
Things weren't looking great for the War Eagles midway through the second quarter, especially after back-to-back Fox Creek touchdowns.
That didn't last long.
Wagener-Salley, the third-ranked team in Class A, scored 24 points over the final 6:12 of the half and then shut out Fox Creek in the second half for a 42-20 victory.
"We had some freshmen step in tonight and play well. I'm very impressed with some guys, next man up mentality," said Fox. "Our defense stepped it up when they needed to. We were kind of on our heels a little bit early in the game, and they stepped it up when they needed to to win the football game. That's all I can ask for."
Kevin Jackson rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, Kaleb Shaw had 88 yard and two scores on five carries, and the War Eagles (2-0) bottled up the Predators (0-1) over the final 26:58 to spoil head coach LaFayette Stewart's debut.
"It just came to us truly not being able to stop them offensively. We didn't make the proper adjustments, and we just didn't execute defensively on our plan," Stewart said. "Hat goes off to them, just executing and taking advantage of our misalignment, our missed execution. That's why they're one of the top teams in 1A football.
"We took it on the chin tonight and didn't come back later on in that first half and in the beginning of that second half and fight and bounce back like we did earlier in the football game."
The tide started turning when Shaw raced in from 68 yards out to tie the game at 20 with 6:12 left in the first half. Fox Creek fumbled a handoff near midfield on its ensuing possession, and Jackson's 37-yard rush put them in scoring position before he found the end zone from the 4 for a 26-20 lead with 3:43 left in the half.
The Predators were in trouble on their next possession after a penalty on a short kick return, and they were facing a 3rd and 13 at their own 1-yard line. Wagener-Salley went offsides to give the Predators some breathing room, but the ball was snapped over Jackson Wray's head on the punt attempt for a safety.
Wagener-Salley went right back to work with a short field, with a 23-yard run by AJ Swedenburg down to the Fox Creek 17. He then took a short pass from Gaige Starnes and weaved his way into the end zone for a 36-20 lead with 28 seconds left in the half.
It was the type of run a veteran team makes to put a game away – and the War Eagles did it after they were forced to send some inexperienced players onto the field due to injuries.
"You talk about the maturity of this football team, how much different it is than it was three, four years ago," said Fox, who praised the contributions of freshman Jawaine Gleaton and junior Jett Tyler. "Just very impressed with their play tonight and just being able to come out of a hole."
Stewart described the loss as "disappointing", but pointed out this is just the Predators' first game of the season. He said they'll learn from it and build on the positives, and he added it may be a while before they run into another team as good as Wagener-Salley.
Jadon Johnson passed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, a 35-yarder to Deavion Scales and a 12-yarder to Jatonious Butler. Johnson also rushed for a score and had 74 yards on 12 carries.
Wagener-Salley had a road game next week at Eau Claire, while Fox Creek hosts C.A. Johnson.