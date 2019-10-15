As expected, the Wagener-Salley football team stayed at No. 1 in Class A following another blowout victory.
The War Eagles (7-0, 4-0 Region 3-A) received nine of 13 first-place votes in the latest S.C. Prep Football Media Poll, which was released Tuesday. They cruised to a 51-2 road win Friday over North, and they've outscored their opponents 370-52 this season. Wagener-Salley has a big home game coming up Friday against county rival Ridge Spring-Monetta.
The Trojans (4-3, 3-1) stayed at No. 8 despite a 42-14 loss to Blackville-Hilda. The Hawks (5-2, 3-1) are still in fifth this week, though this time they share that ranking with Branchville. Blackville-Hilda visits Estill on Friday.
Defending state champion Green Sea Floyds received the other four first-place votes and stayed in second leading up to a huge matchup Friday against No. 4 Lake View. Lamar is no longer receiving first-place votes but is still No. 3.
Barnwell is No. 2 in Class AA for the ninth consecutive week. The Warhorses (8-0, 2-0 Region 5-AA) received one first-place vote for the fifth straight week, and they've now outscored their opponents 383-79 following Friday's 49-6 win over Whale Branch. Barnwell is off this week and hosts Woodland next week before hosting No. 5 Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Nov. 1 in the regular season finale.
Defending state champion Abbeville received 12 first-place votes and stayed at No. 1 following a 52-14 win over Fox Creek. Southside Christian and Oceanside Collegiate stayed in third and fourth, respectively.
Strom Thurmond held tight at No. 9 in Class AAA for the second consecutive week after beating Swansea 52-12 on Friday. The Rebels (7-1, 2-0 Region 5-AAA) have won seven games in a row and play their biggest game of the regular season Friday – they visit No. 5 Gilbert with first place in the region on the line.
The top two teams are the same for the sixth straight week. Dillon received nine first-place votes to stay at No. 1, and Chapman received the other four first-place votes and is No. 2. Defending state champion Chester moved up to No. 3, and May River moved up a spot to No. 4.
Myrtle Beach is still the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAA, which the defending state champion Seahawks have been all year. Daniel is No. 2, South Pointe is No. 3, Wilson is No. 4 following a blowout win over previous No. 4 North Myrtle Beach, and A.C. Flora is No. 5.
Defending state champion Dutch Fork is still the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAAA following another lopsided win for the national powerhouse. Byrnes is still No. 2, Dorman and Fort Dorchester are now tied at No. 3, and Sumter stayed at No. 5.