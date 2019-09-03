Wagener-Salley is the area's top mover in the state prep football media poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.
The War Eagles (2-0) moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class A following Friday night's 42-20 win at Fox Creek. Wagener-Salley received one first-place vote in the poll and is behind defending state champion Green Sea Floyds, which received nine first-place votes. Lamar dropped from No. 1 to a tie for No. 3, but still received a first-place vote, after a 33-20 loss to Central.
Wagener-Salley faces another Class AA opponent Friday when it hosts Eau Claire.
Blackville-Hilda held onto its No. 5 ranking despite a 62-18 loss Thursday night at Barnwell. The Hawks (1-1) host Allendale-Fairfax on Friday. Ridge Spring-Monetta is in the "others receiving votes" category following a 41-6 loss to Saluda, and Williston-Elko also received votes after a 20-6 loss to Silver Bluff. The Trojans (0-2) visit Whitmire on Friday, while the Blue Devils (0-2) are on a bye week.
Barnwell remains the No. 2 team in Class AA after Thursday night's win over Blackville-Hilda. The Warhorses (2-0) have outscored their two opponents 131-32 and are behind unanimous No. 1 Abbeville. Barnwell hosts rival Silver Bluff on Friday in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
Strom Thurmond stayed put at No. 7 in the Class AAA poll despite a 45-0 win over Aiken. Defending state champion Chester received 10 first-place votes and is still No. 1. Second-ranked Dillon received the other first-place vote. Strom Thurmond (1-1) hosts South Aiken on Friday.
North Augusta dropped a spot from No. 9 to a tie for No. 10 with A.C. Flora in the Class AAAA poll. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) defeated Evans 14-7 Friday night and hit the road this week to face Grovetown. Myrtle Beach is the unanimous No. 1 for the third consecutive week.
Dutch Fork (1-0-1) is still the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAAA following a 49-0 win over Spring Valley.