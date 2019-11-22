WAGENER-SALLEY 24, LAMAR 12
WAGENER — Wagener-Salley's football team had been waiting a year for Friday night.
After Lamar ended Wagener-Salley's 2018 season in the third round of the Class A playoffs, the War Eagles went back to work harder than before. All they talked about throughout the summer, spring, and even into the regular season, was that if they wanted to take a play off – remember Lamar.
The War Eagles remembered, and now they can forget about Lamar – like head coach Willie Fox told his players in the postgame huddle, there's bigger fish to fry next week.
Top-ranked Wagener-Salley avenged last year's loss with a 24-12 third-round win on its home field, which was make-your-own-parking-spot crowded Friday night, setting up one final home game next Friday against Aiken County rival Ridge Spring-Monetta for the Upper State championship.
"We played every single play tonight, which is something we haven't had to do all season because we've just kind of been beating everybody pretty easy," said Fox. "I could not be prouder of these guys for playing four quarters and beating a very, very good football team. A very good football team. Hats off to (Lamar), they never quit. That's a really good football team over there. We're just happy to be moving on, man. We're happy to advance."
The War Eagles (12-0) controlled the game up front, just like they have all year. They out-rushed the third-ranked Silver Foxes, 188 yards to 83, and didn't allow much in the passing game until it was too late for Lamar.
"I don't think we could've played any better up there," Fox said. "Couple missed blocks, maybe, in the first half, but we talked in the locker room at halftime about how we were gonna have to come out and it was gonna be dirty in the second half. It was just gonna have to be, 'Look, which group wants it more up front?'
"And I think we kind of showed – we gave up that late touchdown at the end, but we had our way pretty much in the second half running the football. I couldn't be prouder of those guys up front, because that's where that game was won."
The War Eagles scored on their first two possessions and held Lamar to just 63 yards of total offense while building a 12-6 halftime lead.
Gaige Starnes threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to AJ Swedenburg on fourth down to put the War Eagles on the board midway through the first quarter, and the Silver Foxes quickly answered with a touchdown pass of their own from Cam Galloway.
Wagener-Salley converted on a couple more fourth downs on its next drive, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jhuatieq Davis to retake the lead with 7:08 left in the half.
The War Eagles continued their strong play in the second half, and they made life even more difficult for Lamar by forcing turnovers.
Elijah Davis' forced fumble near midfield led to another score, this one a 20-yard run by Jhuatieq Davis for an 18-6 lead. Starnes recovered another fumble to end Lamar's next possession, but the Silver Foxes regrouped and drove down to the War Eagles' 5-yard line as the third quarter came to a close.
Pressure from the defensive line forced a fumbled pitch, which Westin Williams scooped up and returned all the way to Wagener-Salley's 45-yard line. Kevin Jackson intercepted Galloway a few minutes later, giving the War Eagles three takeaways in the half to keep Lamar from putting together anything resembling a comeback.
"I'm not a big believer in luck. Usually, the group that works the hardest is the luckiest is group. Everything this group gets, man, they earn," said Fox. "All those fumbles, all those turnovers we've gotten all year, they didn't happen by chance, and that's what we talk about. We force those things, and we work on those things every single day. It's a product of that, I think."
Starnes scored on a 12-yard run with 3:22 left to put the game away. Lamar went with its hurry-up offense to generate one more score – and some pushing and shoving in the end zone – but that was it.
Now all that stands between Wagener-Salley and a spot in the state championship game is county rival RS-M, a triple-overtime winner over Blackville-Hilda on Friday.
To reach that stage, the War Eagles had to remember Lamar – and revenge was worth the wait.