The area's high school football teams were mostly unaffected on a turbulent Friday night throughout the state, meaning little changed locally in the latest S.C. Prep Football Media Poll.
At least one top-five team in all five classifications lost last week as region races continue to take shape with the playoffs fast approaching, so there were some big shake-ups outside of the area in Tuesday's rankings.
No. 1 Wagener-Salley stayed firmly atop the Class A poll for the third consecutive week following a 40-6 win over Aiken County rival Ridge Spring-Monetta. The War Eagles received seven of 11 first-place votes – No. 2 Green Sea Floyds still has the other four after a 42-6 demolition of then-No. 4 Lake View – and have outscored their opponents 410-58 through eight games. Wagener-Salley (8-0, 5-0 Region 3-A) visits Denmark-Olar, which fell from No. 10 to unranked after a loss to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, on Friday.
RS-M (4-4, 3-2) fell from eighth to 10th after the loss to Wagener-Salley. The Trojans have two big home games to close the season, starting with Thursday's contest against Estill.
Blackville-Hilda (6-2, 4-1) beat Estill 37-6 Friday and hosts Williston-Elko (2-6, 2-3) this week. The Hawks are tied for fourth with C.E. Murray. Lamar is third, and Lake View is now sixth.
Barnwell also avoided the upset bug to stay at No. 2 in Class AA. The undefeated Warhorses were on a bye ahead of this week's game against No. 10 Woodland that will determine at least a share of the Region 5-AA title. Barnwell (8-0, 2-0) didn't receive a first-place vote this week.
Defending state champion Abbeville is back to being the unanimous No. 1, and Southside Christian and Oceanside Collegiate stayed put at No. 3 and 4, respectively. Fifth-ranked Bamberg-Ehrhardt lost to Woodland and tumbled to eighth, with Saluda climbing from seventh to fifth following a 50-7 win over Fox Creek.
Strom Thurmond fell from No. 9 to No. 10 in the Class AAA poll after the Rebels' seven-game win streak ended in a wild 30-26 loss at Gilbert, which moved up from No. 5 to No. 3. The Rebels (7-2, 2-1 Region 5-AAA) visit Pelion on Friday for their regular-season finale.
Class AAA gave the state some of its biggest shockers Friday night,with three of the top four teams losing. The biggest was eighth-ranked Aynor's 38-30 win over No. 1 Dillon that snapped the Wildcats' 52-game region win streak. Aynor is now ranked second behind unanimous No. 1 Chapman, and Dillon slid to No. 5. Camden moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 with a win over then-No. 3 Chester. May River dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 after losing to Beaufort.
Class AAAA's top three remain the same this week, with No. 1 Myrtle Beach receiving all 11 first-place votes. Daniel and South Pointe stayed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, but there are big changes behind them. Previously-unbeaten Wilson dropped from No. 4 to sharing No. 8 with Wren after a 55-13 loss to previously-unranked Hartsville – the same Red Foxes that were ranked as high as No. 2 early this season before suffering three losses. A.C. Flora is now No. 4 and Eastside is No. 5. North Myrtle Beach, ranked third three weeks ago, is out of the top 10 following a shocking 10-9 loss to previously-winless Darlington.
The top spot in Class AAAAA is as sure of a bet as there is in this state, and Dutch Fork is still the unanimous No. 1 following yet another blowout win. Dorman moved up a spot to No. 2 after beating then-No. 2 Byrnes in a 35-33 thriller. Fort Dorchester is No. 3, followed by Byrnes and Sumter.