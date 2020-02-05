WAGENER — Two top contributors from the Wagener-Salley football program's most successful senior class signed Wednesday to take their winning attitudes to the collegiate level.
Jakobe Schofield, a key member of a dominant group of linemen, signed with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, and Kaleb Shaw, an explosive athlete who could score from anywhere on the field, signed with Presbyterian College.
Schofield finished his senior season with 82 tackles (32 for loss), three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, and he helped set the tone for a defense that battered opposing offenses on the way to a combined 22 wins over the last two seasons. He said he chose Hutchinson because of its strong football program, and the school offers his intended major (history).
"It means a whole lot to me because I feel like I'm making my mom very proud, and I'm going to achieve all the goals I want for her," he said.
Schofield said signing was an "amazing" feeling; one he never would have imagined. He's not afraid of the spotlight after helping Wagener-Salley claim a spot among Class A's elite programs, and he said he's ready to achieve to his fullest wherever he goes.
For Shaw, Wednesday's signing was something he said is the product of a lifelong journey – but this is only the beginning.
An up-and-down recruiting process ultimately led him to Presbyterian, where he was won over by a family atmosphere. He felt that the players he stayed with on his visit adopted him as a brother, and he did some recruiting of his own to get more players on board.
Shaw, an all-state selection at defensive back who's also been recognized as one of Region 3-A's best cover men, did a bit of everything for the War Eagles. Defensively, he made 39 tackles, had three interceptions, broke up eight passes, recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown. Offensively, he rushed for 539 yards and eight touchdowns on 42 carries and caught seven passes for 68 yards and another score. On special teams, he returned six kickoffs for 153 yards.
Like Schofield, he feels his time at Wagener-Salley groomed him for the next level.
"I feel it prepares me because where I'm going is a lot of what's been down here," said Shaw, who plans to study computer science. "I want to go up there and help establish a culture like I did down here."