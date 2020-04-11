Yearning for some Masters memorabilia?
The Golf Auction is offering some unique items in its April auction that ends Sunday night.
The highlights come from the collection of Ken Venturi, who almost won the Masters as an amateur in 1956 and then had close calls in 1958 and 1960 as a professional.
Venturi’s gold medal and the sterling silver cup that he received for being low amateur in 1956 are being offered. Other Venturi items include the silver medal he received for being runner-up in 1960, glassware for other Masters achievements and a number of personal items he received from the tournament.
Venturi won the 1964 U.S. Open and later became a golf broadcaster for CBS, where he was a fixture on the Masters telecasts.
There are dozens of other Masters-related items up for sale, including vintage tickets/badges, flags signed by champions and a rare program from the first Masters in 1934.
Other golf items in the auction are a set of golf clubs that were owned by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Mark Calcavecchia’s 1989 Ryder Cup shirt and a Jack Nicklaus-signed scorecard from the final round of the 1971 PGA Championship.
The auction ends at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 12. For more details, visit www.TheGolfAuction.com.