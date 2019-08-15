The United States Golf Association has awarded a $5,000 grant to The First Tee of Aiken to further their efforts of introducing life skills and the game of golf to young people. The grant is one of 25 being awarded nationwide to chapters located in or around USGA Championships and Allied Golf Associations as part of the organization’s strategy to leave a positive impact on its local host communities.
The grants are a continuation of the support the USGA has provided The First Tee for more than 20 years, and one of a series of initiatives in which the organizations have collaborated on in 2019.
The announcement was made Wednesday at the USGA’s U.S. Amateur Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
“We are extremely grateful to receive this grant from the USGA. With the support of the USGA, we can continue to impact the lives of many young people in Aiken County,” said Heidi Hoffman, The First Tee of Aiken’s executive director.
With USGA’s support, The First Tee of Aiken reaches more than 18,000 young people annually at seven program locations, with support from over 300 volunteers. The First Tee of Aiken also impacts young people through character education and life skills programs at in-school and after-school programs.
For more information about the The First Tee of Aiken, visit www.thefirstteeaiken.org or call 803-226-0053. Visit thefirsttee.org to see the full list of USGA grant recipients.
By year’s end, the USGA will have held four of its 14 annual championships in the Carolinas. In addition to this week’s U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort, it has brought the U.S. Women’s Open to the Country Club of Charleston in and U.S. Senior Women’s Open to Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Later this month, Durham, North Carolina’s Old Chatham Golf Club will host the U.S. Senior Amateur.
The USGA has supported The First Tee since its inception in 1997, providing more than $26 million in grants to the organization. Their commitment to bringing more young people to the game was highlighted this past June during the 119th U.S. Open Championship, where the two organizations debuted the Junior Experience Featuring First Tee. The on-site interactive experience connected youth attending with the excitement and values associated with golf and First Tee programs offered throughout the country.