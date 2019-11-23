USC AIKEN 64, CONVERSE 57
The USC Aiken women's basketball team used strong second and third quarters to build a big lead on its way to a 64-57 road win Saturday over Converse.
The Pacers (2-2) trailed 13-9 after one quarter, but they outscored the Valkyries (1-5) 37-19 during the middle two quarters to carry a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Alex Canady and Kwajelin Farrar each had double-doubles for USCA. Canady scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Farrar had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Melyk Taouil scored 10 points, and Rikoya Anderson had eight rebounds.
The Pacers shot 34.5 percent from the field and turned the ball over 21 times, but they out-rebounded Converse by 11 and had advantages in second-chance points (16-10) and points off turnovers (21-12).
USCA returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paine.