USC AIKEN 5, ALBANY STATE 4
ALBANY, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's soccer team picked up a 5-4 overtime win at Albany State on Saturday.
Willa Olson scored two goals in the win, including the golden goal.
Leading 1-0 after a goal from Olson, USCA (1-6, 1-1 Peach Belt Conference) trailed 2-1 in the first half. However, Mia Maupin and Jourdan Gruber each netted goals to give the squad a 3-2 lead.
The Golden Rams battled back to take a 4-3 advantage prior to Georgia Fisher tallying the equalizer.
Olson's game-winner marked the third of her career.
The Pacers return to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they play at Flagler.