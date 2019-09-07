BELMONT ABBEY 4, USC AIKEN 3
BELMONT, N.C. – Gressa Olson tallied two goals and an assist, but the USC Aiken women's soccer team lost a 4-3 decision at Belmont Abbey on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
Willa Olson blasted a shot on frame just after the start of the contest, but it was saved. Lauren Sigmon followed it up with an attempt on goal, but the squad was turned away.
USCA team fell behind 1-0 in the early going, but knotted the match at 1-1 prior to the halftime whistle. At the 38:17 mark, Gressa Olson found the back of the net for the equalizer.
The Crusaders posted a pair of goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half, but the Pacers quickly countered. Gressa Olson found Willa Olson at the 62:22 mark, pulling the visitors within one at 3-2. Two minutes later, Willa Olson's shot was blocked, but Gressa Olson corralled the ball and blasted an attempt past the keeper to make it 3-3.
USCA continued to push forward, but the squad was unable to gain the lead. In the closing seconds, Belmont Abbey tallied the game-winning goal.
For the contest, the team tallied 14 shots, including seven on frame. Reese McCormick stopped four shots while playing 62:22 between the pipes while Makenzie Maxwell totaled five saves in 27:38 of action.
The Pacers return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they play at Lenoir-Rhyne.