SPARTANBURG — The USC Aiken women's cross country team placed 12th at the Upstate Invite on Saturday.
Head coach Lauren Etheridge's team was led by Sophie King, who took 65th place. King finished the 5k course in 23:37.5.
Multi-sport student-athletes Courtney Strauss and Teresa Franco Dias also had solid performances. The dyad finished back-to-back. Strauss raced across the line in 26:02.3 while Franco Dias was just behind her, completing the race in 26:04.1.
The Pacers return to action Oct. 19, when they compete in the Sand Shark Invitational.