CLAYTON STATE 68, USC AIKEN 66
It came down to a rebound here, a turnover there, one missed shot turning into a make.
That's all that stood between the USC Aiken women's basketball team and a win Saturday over Clayton State. The Pacers' second-half surge was answered by the Lakers in the final minutes of a 68-66 win for the visitors at the Convocation Center.
"We've just got to be able to make the play and not give them the easy one to give us a chance to win that game against a good Clayton State team," said USCA head coach Mark Miller.
Miller was pleased with his team's effort against one of the PBC's top teams. The Pacers (14-12, 9-9 PBC) went on a 15-0 run during a stretch of 6:34 bridging the third and fourth quarters to take a 60-54 lead, and they again led by six with 5:09 remaining.
The Lakers (17-9, 13-5) scored 12 of the game's final 16 points from there to escape with a win.
The Pacers held the Lakers to 23.1 percent shooting and won the rebounding battle by five during the second half as they fought back from a deficit that reached 10 points with 4:49 left in the third quarter.
USCA's big run began a few minutes later, with three straight buckets in the paint to end the quarter down only three.
Kwajelin Farrar, who nearly had a triple-double with 20 points, 18 rebounds and eight blocks, got the Pacers within one with a basket. After Chesney Gardner gave the Pacers a one-point lead, Farrar hit two free throws and Melyk Taouil made a 3-pointer for a 60-54 lead with 7:08 to go.
The lead was again six following a Madison Williams free throw with 5:09 left, but the Lakers scored the next 11 points to go ahead five with 29 seconds remaining.
Taouil scored 13 points and had six rebounds and six assists, and Gardner had 13 points and eight rebounds. The Pacers committed 18 turnovers that the Lakers turned into 18 points, but they were nearly able to overcome those miscues for a big win.
"I felt like we had to a better job rebounding and matching up in our zone, and I think we did that at times," said Miller. "They're a good, strong, athletic rebounding team, and there were times that we'd stand and watch instead of going and getting the ball, and they'd go get it. Overall, I thought we did what we were supposed to do. We put ourselves in the position to get a win. We've just got to be able to make another play or two."