USC Aiken's Kwajelin Farrar had 16 points and seven rebounds in the Pacers' win over Paine.

 Staff file photo by Kyle Dawson

USC AIKEN 74, PAINE 65

AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken women's basketball hit the road Tuesday to pick up its third win in a row, beating Paine 74-65. 

Alex Canady and Kwajelin Farrar both netted 16 points for the Pacers (3-2), and Farrar added seven rebounds.

Chesney Gardner poured in 15 points while Melyk Taouil scored 13 points and added nine boards. Rikoya Anderson snagged 10 rebounds – all in the first half.

USCA trailed 19-15 after one quarter but outscored Paine 24-7 in the second for a 39-26 halftime lead.

Paine cut the deficit to eight with a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, but USCA responded with a 9-0 run for a 61-44 lead. Paine got back within 6 at 66-60 with 3:03 remaining, but USCA closed out the game from there.

For the game, USCA went 25-for-56 (44.6 percent) from the floor, including 6-for-16 (37.5 percent) from downtown. The Pacers made 18 of 24 free throw attempts and held a 14-6 edge in second chance points.

The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host Emmanuel.